Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

iVoomi iV505 With 4G VoLTE Support, 3000mAh Battery Launched at Rs. 3,999

 
07 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
iVoomi iV505 With 4G VoLTE Support, 3000mAh Battery Launched at Rs. 3,999

Chinese electronic major iVoomi has entered the Indian market, looking to launch mid-range and budget smartphones, the company said on Monday.

To begin with, the company has launched the iVoomi iV505 at Rs. 3,999, and the smartphone is available via ShopClues.

"We are committed to establish iVOOMi in the Indian market with our innovative products loaded with highly valued SmartMe OS (Customised OS) and features at an affordable price," said Bradley Yan, Global Business Head, iVoomi, in a statement.

The iVoomi iV505 comes with dual-SIM card (Micro-SIM) slots, both capable of supporting 4G VoLTE networks such as Reliance Jio. Running Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the smartphone sports a 5-inch qHD (540x960 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, coupled with 1GB of RAM.

For optics, the iVoomi iV505 sports a 5-megapixel rear camera with flash, and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It bears 8GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Apart from 4G VoLTE, connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 145.5x72.9x9.8mm, and is powered by a 3000mAh battery with 'flash charging' support.

The brand is also planning to launch four smartphone models in India ranging from Rs. 4,000 to Rs 10,000.

The company has a broader plan for Indian market and intends to establish its research and development and manufacturing unit in India by 2019, the statement said.

Written with inputs from IANS

iVoomi iV505

iVoomi iV505

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.3GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2560 pixels

RAM

1GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

8GB

Rear Camera

5-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Tags: iVoomi, iVoomi iV505, iVoomi iV505 India Launch, Mobiles, Smartphone, India, Android
Google Begins Rolling Out March Android Security Update to Nexus, Pixel Devices
Google Increases Reward Amounts for Researchers Reporting Critical Bugs
Unboxed Mobiles
iVoomi iV505 With 4G VoLTE Support, 3000mAh Battery Launched at Rs. 3,999
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. iPhone 6 32GB Space Grey Variant Goes on Sale in India via Amazon
  2. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea: The ‘Unlimited Data’ Offers
  3. Reliance Jio Free Services End March 31. Opting Out vs. Staying In
  4. Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaked in New Images, Show the Flagship From All Angles
  5. Lenovo K6 Power Available With Discount, Exchange Offer on Flipkart
  6. Uber and Its CEO Feel Mounting Pressure After Missteps
  7. iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Available With Discounts on Amazon India
  8. Nokia 3310 Gold, Titanium Variant Costs More Than Rs. 1 Lakh
  9. Airtel Offers 28GB Data at Rs. 345 Per Month
  10. Airtel to Offer Free Data to Postpaid Customers from March 13
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.