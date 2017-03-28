Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Itel Wish A41 With 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 5,840

 
28 March 2017
Itel Wish A41 With 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 5,840

Itel Mobile, part of Chinese mobile manufacturer Transsion Holdings, on Monday strengthened its 4G portfolio and launched 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone Wish A41 at Rs. 5,840. The smartphone features 'Multiple Account' apps and 'SmartKey'.

Multiple Account allows users to log in with two different accounts on popular social media apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

The SmartKey feature enables them to conveniently perform functions such as taking screenshots and taking pictures with a single click.

"Wish A41 perfectly exemplifies our long-term vision of making high-speed Internet connectivity a tangible reality for all Indians. We are confident that Wish A41 will receive great market traction in the industry," Itel Mobile India CEO Sudhir Kumar said in a statement.

The Itel Wish A41 is a dual-SIM (Micro-SIM) smartphone that runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It sports a 5-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) display and is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core SoC coupled with 1GB of RAM. It features a 5-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera.

The smartphone packs 8GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 32GB). Connectivity options on the Itel Wish A41 include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, FM, and 4G VoLTE. It is powered by a 2400mAh removable battery.

Written with inputs from IANS

Itel Wish A41

Itel Wish A41

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.3GHz quad-core

Front Camera

2-megapixel

Resolution

480x854 pixels

RAM

1GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

8GB

Rear Camera

5-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2400mAh
Itel Wish A41 With 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 5,840
 
 

