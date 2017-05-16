Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Itel Wish A41+ With 4G VoLTE Support, Front Flash Launched at Rs. 6,590

 
16 May 2017
Highlights

  • Itel Mobile is a brand owned by Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings
  • The smartphone sports a 5-inch FWVGA display
  • It features a 'SmartKey' on the rear panel for shortcuts

Itel Mobile, a brand owned by Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings that also owns the recently launched Tecno brand in India, launched a new budget smartphone in India on Tuesday. Called the Itel Wish A41+, it is an upgrade version of the Itel Wish A41 that was launched in India in March. It has been priced at Rs. 6,590, and will be available in Champagne and Mocha colour variants.

The Itel Wish A41+ is a dual-SIM (Micro+Micro) smartphone that runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It sports a 5-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) display with a pixel density of 196ppi. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor that's coupled with 2GB of RAM.

Cameras on board the Itel Wish A41+ include a 5-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front camera again accompanied by a flash module. The smartphone comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB).

The connectivity options on the Itel Wish A41+ include 4G VoLTe, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with OTG. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It runs on a 2400mAh removable battery, and measures 146x73.6x9.3mm. The smartphone also sports a 'SmartKey' on the rear panel that helps take photos and manage calls easily, the company claims.

At the launch, Sudhir Kumar, CEO, itel Mobile India, said, "At itel Mobile, we ensure that we match this spirit of the country with best-in-class offerings that are abreast with the ongoing digitisation within the country. Wish A41+ is yet another technological marvel in our 4G portfolio of hi-tech, value-plus devices offering extraordinary speed and performance to Indian consumers."

