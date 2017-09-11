iPhone X will the main attraction when Apple starts its September 12 launch event in Cupertino, California. Marking the 10th anniversary of the launch of the original iPhone back in 2007, the new iPhone X has been in the rumour mills for long, and will be the new flagship model in the company's lineup and come with certain features that even the other two models being launched at the same event - iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus - will not have. From its bezel-less design to an all-new way to unlock your phone, the iPhone X will bring about a number of changes to the smartphone industry with its launch. So, here's a look at the iPhone X specifications, features, price and more you need to know before the official event on Tuesday.

iPhone X specifications

Over the weekend, developers combed through an unreleased version of iOS 11 software to find several references of upcoming products. Based on those sightings, we know that the iPhone X would feature a six-core Apple Fusion SoC. This will be the first time any iPhone carried more than four mobile processor cores, which signals that the iPhone X will be more powerful than any other iPhone models -- including the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. It is also expected to feature 3GB of RAM, a significant improvement over last year's iPhone 7 Plus, which according to teardown reports houses 2GB of RAM.

iPhone X price

According to a recent report, the iPhone X price will be higher than we have ever seen before. While the base variant usually starts at $649, it is expected the next Apple flagship will touch the $1000 mark, a hefty sum for the 10th anniversary model. This would have implications in the iPhone X price in India as well, which may touch the Rs. 1 lakh figure, since the sticker price of iPhone models shipped in India includes heavy import duty and other charges imposed by the local government.

iPhone X features

The iPhone X will feature sensors placed alongside the display, enabling facial recognition technology. According to developers, Apple will make use of this technology - dubbed Face ID - to allow iPhone customers to unlock their device and perform a range of other authentication services such as approve transactions with Apple Pay by just having a look at the phone. (In comparison, users at present are required to use the Touch ID fingerprint scanner for authentication and unlocking.)

The iPhone X will also have near-bezel less display, a departure from noticeable bezels on older iPhone models. Bezel-less is a trend that many companies including Samsung, LG, and Xiaomi have employed in their products in the recent months.

At the event, Apple is also expected to unveil the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, incremental improvements to last year's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The company is also expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 3, the successor to Apple Watch Series 2 with support for LTE connectivity, which would enable users to make phone calls from the watch itself.