iPhone X Is 39 Percent More Expensive to Buy in India Than the US

Apple launched its 2017 iPhone models - iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus - on Tuesday, and while leaks left hardly any room for surprises in terms of hardware, the company's pricing for the smartphones in India left many heads shaking. The difference in the US and Indian pricing, especially for iPhone X, has once again raised the question if buying iPhone from US is a better option. To help you get a better and clear picture, we will help you compare the difference in pricing.

Before we start the price comparison, we want to clarify that manufacturers have to pay when they import smartphones to a particular country - without a fail, you will find that the direct conversion of pricing will show that Indian pricing of the iPhone is higher than in US. We are comparing the prices just to give an idea to the users about the difference, leaving aside fluctuation of exchange rates and purchasing power parity.

Starting with the highest-end iPhone X, the 64GB variant of the smartphone has been priced by the Cupertino-based company in US at $999. In India, the handset will be made available at a steep price of Rs. 89,000 which roughly translates to $1,388, around 39 percent more than in the US. If we talk about the 256GB storage variant of the iPhone X, the US pricing stands at $1,149 while in India the smartphone will set you back by Rs. 1,02,000, which is roughly $1,591 and around 39 percent higher than US price again.

Moving to the iPhone 8, the 64GB variant of smartphone has been priced in the US at $699. In India, the handset will be made available at a price of Rs. 64,000, which roughly translates to $998, around 43 percent more than in the US. If we talk about the 256GB storage variant of the iPhone 8, the US pricing stands at $849 while in India the smartphone will set you back by Rs. 77,000, which is roughly $1,200 and around 41 percent higher than its US price.

Finally coming to the iPhone 8 Plus, the 64GB variant of smartphone has been priced in the US at $799. In India, the handset will be made available at a price of Rs. 73,000, which roughly translates to $1,139, around 43 percent more than in the US. If we talk about the 256GB storage variant of the iPhone 8, the US pricing stands at $949 while in India the smartphone will set you back by Rs. 86,000, which is roughly $1,341 and around 41 percent higher than its US price.

While the iPhone 8 models pre-orders in India will begin on September 22, and will be launched in India on September 29, the pre-orders for iPhone X will start on October 27, and shipping will begin on November 3.

As you can see from the price difference, India is among the markets where the price difference is on the higher side in comparison to the US. Let us know in comment section if pricing will keep you from buying new iPhones or you like them enough to pay the price.