iPhone X price in India has created a new benchmark for expensive phones in India, topping the Rs. 1 lakh mark with the 256GB variant. Before this, the highest price tag for a phone was iPhone 7s Plus 256GB's Rs. 92,000 at the time of the handset's launch, but the iPhone X India price tag tops that by Rs. 10,000. There is, of course, the 64GB variant that costs Rs. 89,000 but even that is not pocket friendly. The high iPhone X price in India seems even more expensive when you consider the US pricing of the handset, which once again raises the question whether buying it from the US is a better option.

Here's a comparison between the iPhone X prices in India and the US - as well as those of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus - to help you get a better idea of how much more expensive in the country compared to Apple's home market. But before we start the price comparison, we want to clarify that manufacturers have to pay when they import smartphones to a particular country - without fail, you will find that the direct conversion of pricing will show that Indian pricing of the iPhone is higher than in US. We are comparing the prices just to give an idea to the users about the difference, leaving aside fluctuation of exchange rates and purchasing power parity. Also to be noted is that US pricing does not include taxes, roughly 10 percent and varying from state to state. Indian pricing does.

iPhone X price in India vs the US

Starting with the flagship iPhone X, the 64GB variant of the smartphone has been priced by the Cupertino-based company in US at $999. In India, the handset will be made available at a steep price of Rs. 89,000 which roughly translates to $1,388, around 39 percent more than in the US. If we talk about the 256GB storage variant of the iPhone X, the price in India sets you back by Rs. 1,02,000, while the US pricing stands at $1,149, around 39 percent higher than the US again.

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus price in India vs the US

Moving to the iPhone 8, the 64GB variant of smartphone has been priced in the US at $699. In India, the handset will be made available at a price of Rs. 64,000, which roughly translates to $998, around 43 percent more than in the US. If we talk about the 256GB storage variant of the iPhone 8, the US pricing stands at $849 while in India the smartphone will set you back by Rs. 77,000, which is roughly $1,200 and around 41 percent higher than its US price.

Finally coming to the iPhone 8 Plus, the 64GB variant of smartphone has been priced in the US at $799. In India, the handset will be made available at a price of Rs. 73,000, which roughly translates to $1,139, around 43 percent more than in the US. If we talk about the 256GB storage variant of the iPhone 8, the US pricing stands at $949 while in India the smartphone will set you back by Rs. 86,000, which is roughly $1,341 and around 41 percent higher than its US price.

While the iPhone 8 models pre-orders in India will begin on September 22, and will be launched in India on September 29, the pre-orders for iPhone X will start on October 27, and shipping will begin on November 3.

As you can see from the price difference, India is among the markets where the price difference is on the higher side in comparison to the US. Let us know in comment section if pricing will keep you from buying new iPhones or you like them enough to pay the price.