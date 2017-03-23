Apple unveiled the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT) RED on Tuesday, in addition to iPhone SE with bumped up storage, and a new iPad with an improved display and the A9 chipset. As is the custom, Apple announced India price of only select new models, but now, Gadgets 360 has information about pricing of the entire lineup of new products.

Let's start with the iPhone SE, which we already knew starts at Rs. 27,200 for the new 32GB variant. Gadgets 360 can confirm that new 128GB model of the iPhone SE is priced in India at Rs. 37,200. We can also confirm that all iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT) RED Special Edition models will be available in India at the same price as other colours of the same capacity. That means 128GB iPhone 7 (PRODUCT) RED is priced at Rs. 70,000, while you can get double the storage by paying Rs. 10,000 extra. Meanwhile, the iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT) RED Special Edition 128GB and 256GB models are priced at Rs. 82,000 and Rs. 92,000 respectively.

As for the new iPad, Apple announced earlier that the 32GB Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + cellular models start at Rs. 28,900 and Rs. 39,900 respectively. Gadgets 360 can confirm that the new iPad 128GB Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + cellular models will retail in India at Rs. 36,900 and Rs. 47,900 respectively. Smart covers for the new iPad are priced at Rs. 3,500.

As always, that all prices listed here are MRP, and the market operating prices (MOP) will usually be lower, as we've seen recently and before.