iPhone SE at Rs. 19,999: What You Need to Know About the Cash Back Offer

 
19 March 2017
iPhone SE at Rs. 19,999: What You Need to Know About the Cash Back Offer

Highlights

  • iPhone SE available with a cash back of Rs. 5,000
  • Some retailers offering effective price of Rs. 19,999 for 16GB model
  • Offer till March 31, prices could go even lower

Apple authorised offline retailers are selling the 4-inch iPhone SE at an effective price of Rs. 19,999 for the 16GB model, with the 64GB variant available at a net price of Rs. 25,999. These prices are part of an ongoing offer where customers are being offered Rs. 5,000 cash back on purchase of the iPhone SE using a credit or debit card.

While no official price cut has been announce by Apple for the iPhone SE - the 16GB variant still has a MRP of Rs. 39,000, and the 64GB variant of Rs. 44,000 - Gadgets 360 understands Apple distributors have been aggressively discounting the iPhone SE recently, and the latest offer is part of a push to clock in additional revenue before the close of the financial year. The 16GB iPhone SE had been going for between Rs. 27,000 and Rs. 29,000 recently, and now retailers are offering it for as low as Rs. 24,999, with the Rs. 5,000 cash back dropping the effective price to Rs. 19,999.

The iPhone SE cash back offer, which kicked off on Friday, will be available till March 31, according to offer documents seen by Gadgets 360. Credit cards issued by following banks are eligible for the iPhone SE cash back offer: Axis Bank, Citibank, HDFC Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, Kotak, RBL Bank, SBI, Standard Chartered, UBI, and Yes Bank. Debit cards issued by these banks will qualify for the Rs. 5,000 cash back: Axis Bank, Citibank, HDFC Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, Kotak, RBL Bank, Standard Chartered, and Yes Bank.

 

Cash back will be posted back to the card "within 90 days", and Gadgets 360 understands only one iPhone can be purchased per card under this offer. The iPhone SE cash back offer is not open to American Express customers. The cash back is not available if you wish to buy the iPhone SE on EMI using your credit or debit card.

Interestingly, sources tell Gadgets 360 that customers might seen even lower prices for the iPhone SE before this financial year is over. Expect offers on other iPhone models as well. So if you’ve been looking forward to purchasing the iPhone SE, head over to your local Apple dealer and see what they have to offer. Apple announced the iPhone SE launched almost exactly a year ago, with the India launch happening in early April. The iPhone SE packs the internals of the iPhone 6s in a 4-inch body, with a few features missing.

Tags: Apple, iPhone SE Price, iPhone SE Price in India, iPhone SE cash back offer
Kunal Dua

Editor by day. Editor by night. Wannabe writer. Full-time cynic.

