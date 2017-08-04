Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone SE Available on Paytm Mall for as Low as Rs. 19,990 With Cashback Offer

 
04 August 2017
iPhone SE Available on Paytm Mall for as Low as Rs. 19,990 With Cashback Offer

Highlights

  • iPhone SE is usually priced on the platform at Rs. 27,200
  • Users need to enter the promo code before proceeding to pay
  • Cashback offers available on a range of iPhone models on the platform

iPhone SE is one of the most affordable Apple smartphones that can be purchased in India right now, and the 32GB model can now be purchased for Rs. 22,990 from Paytm's online retail store. Additionally, Paytm is also offering a Rs. 3,000 cashback on the purchase that would effectively bring down the price of the iPhone SE to Rs. 19,990.

While the iPhone SE is usually priced on the Paytm Mall at Rs. 27,200, the company is offering a flat 15 percent discount and offering a Rs. 3,000 cashback, which can be availed by using promo code 'PhoneSE' after adding the product to the cart. Notably, Cash on Delivery option will not be available for those users who will be using this promo code and availing the cashback offer.

To recall, iPhone SE comes with a 4-inch Retina display (640x1136 pixels) and packs Apple's A9 SoC. It comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera and a fingerprint sensor embedded in the home button as well. Interestingly, Paytm Mall is also offering Buyback Guarantee of Rs. 9,000 on the handset.

Apart from iPhone SE, Paytm Mall is also offering cashback and flash offers on various other iPhone models ranging from iPhone 5s to iPhone 7 Plus.

Let us know in the comments down below if you will consider switching to an iPhone at this price or would prefer for the price to come down further before you make a switch. Those users who prefer Android can also share their views in the comments down below.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

iPhone SE Available on Paytm Mall for as Low as Rs. 19,990 With Cashback Offer
 
 

