Apple's iPhone has been named as India's most reputed mobile phone brand, followed by Samsung and domestic brand Micromax.

According to a report India's Most Reputed Mobile Phone Brands 2017 by media analytics company BlueBytes, in association with business intelligence company TRA Research, Apple's iPhone has the highest positive media appearances in terms of sheer volume.

Samsung Mobile had a Brand Rep Score that was 67 percent lower than iPhone, while Micromax - the only Indian brand in the top five - had a Brand Rep Score 94 percent lower than Samsung. China's Xiaomi and Finland's Nokia secured fourth and fifth position respectively.

Chinese brands Lenovo, Huawei, and Motorola - now owned by Lenovo - ranked sixth, seventh and eighth respectively. LG (South Korea) and Intex Technologies (India) figure last in the list.

Seventy two mobile phone brands were listed from 12 different countries in the report, of which Indian origin brands held 29 positions, China origin brands held 15 positions, while USA origin brands held eight positions.

"Reputation can be seen as a currency that the brand can earn through positive action, communication, or sometimes erode due to lack of the same. Reputation has to be consistently maintained, monitored, and enhanced. In a cluttered space like the mobile phone industry, with diverse brands attempting to capture consumer attention, customers buy and recommend on the basis of reputation, making it the most important influencer of buying decisions," said Pooja Kaura, Chief Spokesperson for India's Most Reputed Brands.

Written with inputs from IANS