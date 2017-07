On the day that GST has gone into effect, Apple has announced a reduction in the maximum retail prices of iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac line of computers across the board, with a few exceptions.

Here's a look at how the iPhone prices have changed in India:

iPhone SE Old MRP New MRP 32GB ₹ 27,200 ₹ 26,000 128GB ₹ 37,200 ₹ 35,000 iPhone 6S 32GB ₹ 50,000 ₹ 46,900 128GB ₹ 60,000 ₹ 55,900 iPhone 6S Plus 32GB ₹ 60,000 ₹ 56,100 128GB ₹ 70,000 ₹ 65,000 iPhone 7 32GB ₹ 60,000 ₹ 56,200 128GB ₹ 70,000 ₹ 65,200 256GB ₹ 80,000 ₹ 74,400 iPhone 7 Plus 32GB ₹ 72,000 ₹ 67,300 128GB ₹ 82,000 ₹ 76,200 256GB ₹ 92,000 ₹ 85,400

iPad prices have been updated as well, including for the new iPad models that were announced just last month at WWDC. Here's the updated list:

iPad Old MRP New MRP 32GB Wi-Fi ₹ 28,900 ₹ 28,000 128GB Wi-Fi ₹ 36,900 ₹ 35,700 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ₹ 39,900 ₹ 38,600 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ₹ 47,900 ₹ 46,300 iPad mini 4 128GB Wi-Fi ₹ 34,900 ₹ 33,800 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ₹ 45,900 ₹ 44,500 10.5-inch iPad Pro 64GB Wi-Fi ₹ 52,900 ₹ 50,800 256GB Wi-Fi ₹ 60,900 ₹ 58,300 512GB Wi-Fi ₹ 76,900 ₹ 73,900 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ₹ 63,900 ₹ 61,400 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ₹ 71,900 ₹ 68,900 512GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ₹ 87,900 ₹ 84,500 12.9-inch iPad Pro 64GB Wi-Fi ₹ 65,900 ₹ 63,500 256GB Wi-Fi ₹ 73,900 ₹ 70,900 512GB Wi-Fi ₹ 89,900 ₹ 86,400 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ₹ 76,900 ₹ 74,100 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ₹ 84,900 ₹ 81,400 512GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ₹ 1,00,900 ₹ 97,000

MacBook prices have been slashed by up to Rs. 11,800. Here are the latest prices:

MacBook Air Old MRP New MRP 128GB SSD ₹ 80,900 ₹ 80,900 256GB SSD ₹ 96,900 ₹ 96,900 12-Inch MacBook 1.2GHz ₹ 1,09,900 ₹ 1,04,800 1.3GHz ₹ 1,34,900 ₹ 1,28,700 13-Inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/ 128GB (Non-Touch Bar) ₹ 1,09,900 ₹ 1,04,900 2.3GHz/ 256GB (Non-Touch Bar) ₹ 1,26,900 ₹ 1,21,100 3.1GHz/ 256GB ₹ 1,54,900 ₹ 1,47,900 3.1GHz/ 512GB ₹ 1,71,900 ₹ 1,64,100 15-Inch MacBook Pro 2.8GHz/ 256GB ₹ 2,05,900 ₹ 1,95,800 2.9GHz/ 512GB ₹ 2,39,900 ₹ 2,28,100

Desktop Mac prices have been slashed as well, with the exception of Mac Mini, which seems a price bump in the higher configurations.

Mac Mini Old MRP New MRP 1.4GHz ₹ 40,990 ₹ 40,990 2.6GHz ₹ 56,990 ₹ 57,700 2.8GHz ₹ 79,990 ₹ 82,100 Mac Pro 3.5GHz 6-Core ₹ 2,49,900 ₹ 2,43,100 3.0GHz 8-Core ₹ 3,29,900 ₹ 3,18,100 21.5-Inch iMac 2.3GHz (Non-Retina) ₹ 90,900 ₹ 90,200 3.0GHz ₹ 1,07,900 ₹ 1,06,400 3.4GHz ₹ 1,24,900 ₹ 1,23,700 27-Inch iMac 3.4GHz ₹ 1,48,900 ₹ 1,47,400 3.5GHz ₹ 1,65,900 ₹ 1,66,000 3.8GHz ₹ 1,89,900 ₹ 1,90,400

Finally, Apple Watch models have received a price cut as well: