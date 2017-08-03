Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone Glitter Cases Recalled After Causing Chemical Burns

 
03 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
iPhone Glitter Cases Recalled After Causing Chemical Burns

Photo Credit: US Consumer Product Safety Commission

Highlights

  • Nearly 275,000 liquid glitter iPhone cases have been recalled
  • The cases were sold for the iPhone 6, 6s and 7
  • The commission said users with the recalled cases should stop using them

Nearly 275,000 liquid glitter iPhone cases sold at Henri Bendel, Tory Burch and Victoria's Secret have been recalled after reports that the fluid leaked out and caused skin irritation, blisters and chemical burns.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Monday that there have been two dozen reported incidents, including 19 in the United States.

"One consumer reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn and another consumer reported chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands," according to a statement.

The cases, which were sold for the iPhone 6, 6s and 7 from October 2015 through June 2017, resemble a snow globe - with glitter that floats inside the liquid.

MixBin Electronics, which sold the cases, said in a statement that there was a risk that the cases could crack or break and the liquid could leak out and irritate users' skin. The cases ranged in price from $15 to $65 from Amazon, Henri Bendel, MixBin, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch and Victoria's Secret. The cases were manufactured in China, according to the commission's report.

The commission said users with the recalled cases should stop using them and contact MixBin Electronics for a refund. The full product descriptions are available on the commission's website.

MixBin Electronics did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the recall.

© 2017 The Washington Post

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Apple, iPhone, iPhone Case, US Consumer Product Safety Commission, MixBin Electronics
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Sale on Flipkart, Moto G5S & Moto G5S Plus Launched, iPhone 8 Feature Teased, and More: Your 360 Daily
HBO Hack: Threat of Leaked Internal Documents Downplayed
iPhone Glitter Cases Recalled After Causing Chemical Burns
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Oppo F3
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone Booking Begins August 24: Registration Process, Updates, More
  2. Amazon Great Indian Sale Dates Announced: Deals, Offers, and More Details
  3. Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus With Metal Unibody Design Launched
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 at Rs. 999 Today in Flipkart 'Big Sale'
  5. Now, Pay on Delivery for Tatkal Tickets on IRCTC
  6. Infinix Note 4 and Infinix Hot 4 Pro First Impressions
  7. Jio Phone Booking Date, Single SIM or Dual SIM, Price, and More
  8. IBM Develops Cartridge That Stores 330TB Data in the Palm of Your Hand
  9. iPhone 8 Launch on Track, Signals Apple; Reports Strong iPhone Sales
  10. Free 4G Phones Are on the Way for India - With a Catch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.