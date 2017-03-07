Apple is largely reported to integrate some form of augmented reality in its ten-year iPhone - the iPhone 8. A 3D sensor for the smartphone is in the works, and a fresh report sheds light on how the rumoured 3D camera or sensor may work.

A Barclays report lists two methods for the 3D camera - Time of Flight (ToF) and Structured Light - and more on these two methods has been detailed below. Further, as has been reported in the past and recently reiterated, Apple is also expected to introduce OLED display panel in the iPhone 8, and keep the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus with LCD panels. However, a separate report claims that Apple may switch to OLED panels for all its iPhone variants by 2019.

Apple iPhone 8 Specifications, Release Date, and More - Leaks and Rumours So Far

The report by Barclays, obtained by Business Insider, claims that the 3D camera will work in two of the above mentioned ways. The ToF method will emit a signal at the object in front of it, and calculate the bounce off. Based on a series of bounces, the iPhone 8 will build a 3D image of the object in front of it. The second method called Structured Light projects a pattern (like a grid) onto the object in front of it, and then it distorts the object into pieces to calculate the shape of the object and make a 3D image accordingly.

The 3D sensor is also earlier reported to bring facial recognition to the iPhone 8, in addition to an improved Touch ID for added security. This will work in the similar manner as the Apple Watch and MacBook Pro understanding to lock and unlock the laptop. Also, this 3D sensor could have multiple applications like building 3D game avatars or taking 3D selfies.

Apple reportedly has 1,000 engineers in Israel working solely on augmented reality, as the company looks to bet big on AR, and not on VR. If this is true, something truly disruptive will hopefully be integrated into the iPhone 8 scheduled to release in September this year.

A separate report from Patently Apple also cites a South Korean report to claim that by 2019, Apple aims to fully integrate OLED displays in all its iPhone variants, unlike this year where only the premium variant will sport the battery efficient display. "Apple is expected to adopt OLED for about 60 million units [...] and double the adoption next year. It aims to use OLED for all its new iPhones by 2019," the report states.

The iPhone 8 is expected to sport an all-glass back, and an edge-to-edge display with a bottom touch-based 'function area' replacing the Home Button.