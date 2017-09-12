New Mail-In iPhone Upgrade Program Spotted Ahead of iPhone X Launch

Just ahead of the new iPhone launch event, a new iPhone Upgrade Program option has been spotted on the company's website that offers old iPhone users some relief. Last year, Apple offered only in-store trade-in programs compelling users to wait a long time before they could trade their old iPhone models for a new one, reason being the new iPhone models ran out of stock immediately. However, the new upgrade program apparently allows you to opt into trade-in by mail, allowing users to avoid a lot of hassle.

John Angarano posted on MacRumors forum about spotting an iPhone Upgrade Program eligibility. While poking around the website, he found this by mail Trade-in kit option when he was reading the details mentioned in the 'Trading your iPhone' section.

As mentioned, earlier you had to take your current iPhone and trade it with the new one at the Apple Store. The representative would then help you transfer all your data to the new iPhone, and set it up for you. However, Apple Stores initially ran out stock almost instantly, leaving trade-in customers disappointed. Now, Apple is apparently giving users the option to have a Trade-in kit delivered by mail, where the new iPhone will be delivered to you with a kit to return the old one by mail.

Of course, pre-conditions include that the iPhone should have an intact and functioning display, be free of any breaks and cracks, and should be able to charge and power on. The new trade-in kit will be seen as a welcome addition for all those early adopters who don't want to be left disappointed at the stores.

To get the mailing kit, you need to be a part of the iPhone Upgrade Program. The program gives you free Apple Care privileges, zero interest EMI options, and a new iPhone every year. To sign up, head here.

The iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus is set to be released at the Steve Jobs Theater at an event that begins at 10.30pm IST tonight. The smartphone is expected to have an OLED bezel-less screen, Face ID, vertical dual camera setup at the back, wireless charging support, AR features support, and much more. We will be at ground zero reporting live, so stay tuned.