12 September 2017
Apple Store Goes Down as iPhone 8, iPhone X Launch Nears

Highlights

  • Apple Store, as the tradition goes, is down
  • The company is expected to unveil new iPhone models tonight
  • It is also expected to launch a new Apple Watch model, and Animoji

Apple's online store is down right now, as is tradition, hours ahead of the company's big event where it is widely expected to launch three new iPhone models - iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X, as well as a new Apple Watch model with LTE cellular connectivity feature.

If you visit Apple Store right now, you will be greeted with "We've got something special in store for you. And we can't wait for you to show it. Please check back soon." The company's Apple Store going down isn't surprising.

The company usually for a brief period takes down its online store to update the website with new product details (and inventory) hours ahead of the event. It has become such a tradition, that if Apple Store is down, you can probably place bets that new devices are incoming very soon.

And such is the case today. Apple is widely expected to launch the iPhone 8, the iPhone 8 Plus, and the 10th anniversary special iPhone X models. The new iPhone models are expected to have near bezel-less display, and support wireless inductive charging.

The iPhone X is expected to have a new camera technology the will be able to gauge depth efficiently. This particular variant is expected to priced at $1,000, more than twice of what a base variant of usual iPhone costs.

Apple is also expected to refresh AirPods Bluetooth earphones, and its watch Apple Watch model with LTE cellular connectivity support. The company is also expected to unveil a range of software features, including Animoji.

