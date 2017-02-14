In a fresh development, Apple has joined the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) - an industry group behind wireless charging standards. This move testifies to Apple's rumoured plans of introducing wireless charging with the iPhone 8 - a feature that has been rumoured several times in the past.

Business Insider reports that Apple joined WPC last week, becoming a part of the 213 member group. WPC develops the Qi wireless charging standard that is adopted by many OEMs - seen on gadgets like the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge smartphones last year.

"Apple is an active member of many standards development organisations, as both a leader and contributor. Apple is joining the Wireless Power Consortium to be able to participate and contribute ideas to the open, collaborative development of future wireless charging standards. We look forward to working together with the WPC and its members," the company said in a statement, Apple confirmed.

Apple could not hold off introducing wireless charging tech for its iPhone models any longer, with its competitors long having adopted the tech in their smartphones. It looks to adopt wireless charging in all three iPhone models releasing this year. Past reports state that it could adopt long-range wireless charging which is more advanced than the current offerings in the market. The new wireless charging feature is tipped to let the upcoming iPhone models get charged from a distance of about 15 feet which means that users won't need to place the iPhone on a wireless charging plate, like we've seen with wireless charging technology so far. However, a recent report tips Apple will stick with regular inductive wireless charging, and joining the WPC is another hint.

Other recent reports state that the rumours about the long-range wireless charging powered by Energous could be slightly overrated. Apple will introduce wireless charging, but in the same manner as its competitors, with a charging plate serving the purpose. The wireless adapter will be of the same design structure as the inductive pad used for charging the Apple Watch currently. Also, the company won't bundle the plate along with the smartphone, but will sell it as an optional accessory separately.

Whatever the case may be, this is the largest hint from Apple about the adoption of wireless charging on the iPhone 8 (and the other two models) this year. The iPhone 8 is tipped to sport a large battery, a wraparound OLED display, no Home Button, and an improved 3D Tech feature.