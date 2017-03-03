Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

iPhone 8 to Adopt USB-C Fast Charging and Retain Lightning Port, Says KGI's Kuo

 
03 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
iPhone 8 to Adopt USB-C Fast Charging and Retain Lightning Port, Says KGI's Kuo

Highlights

  • iPhone 8 to not sport USB Type-C port
  • It will only adopt USB-C fast charging technology
  • All three phones to see this change

iPhone 8 was reported earlier this week to sport a USB Type-C port instead of its own Lightning connector we've seen over some years on the iPhone. However, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo clarifies that all the three devices slated to release this year will continue to sport the Lightning port, but Apple looks to deploy the 'USB Type-C Power Delivery' technology in the power chord to adopt fast charging.

MacRumors got hold of Kuo's research note, and he clarifies that Apple will stick to its Lightning port on the iPhone 8 and its other two phones. "We believe all three new iPhones launching in 2H17 will support fast charging by the adoption of Type-C Power Delivery technology (while still retaining the Lightning port)," says Kuo in his research note.

Apple iPhone 8 Specifications, Release Date, and More - Leaks and Rumours So Far

This means that Apple will tweak on the internal components to integrate the USB Type-C port's 'Type C Power Delivery', but will retain the physical Lightning connector. These new components are reportedly going to be sourced from Texas Instruments and Cypress. This, along with Apple's earlier rumoured 2-cell L shaped battery will allow it to charge really fast. Maybe, this shift also has something to do with wireless charging integration, however that is pure speculation.

Also, this essentially means that you could plug the new USB Type-C power cord into the latest MacBook Pro, however, connecting to older MacBooks and PCs still remains a problem. The Lightning connector isn't going anywhere, and Apple can't afford to replace it with a USB Type-C port if it intends to keep the iPhone very slim. The former is smaller than the other, and knowing Apple's aggressive design strategy, that move makes no sense.

The iPhone 8 is largely rumoured to sport an all-glass back, a bezel-less OLED display, and no Home Button. There's expected to also be an improved Touch ID technology and an improved 3D Touch functionality as well.

Tags: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Leaks, Apple, Mobiles, USB Type-C Connector, Lightning Connector
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Uber to Seek Permit to Restart Self-Driving Pilot in California
Unboxed Mobiles
iPhone 8 to Adopt USB-C Fast Charging and Retain Lightning Port, Says KGI's Kuo
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. How Google Maps Gets Its Remarkably Accurate Real-Time Traffic Data
  2. Reliance Jio Prime vs Non-Prime Plans: What the Customer Gets
  3. Nokia 3310 India Launch, Leaked WhatsApp Features & More: 360 Daily
  4. Samsung's Foldable Smartphone May Be Called Galaxy X, Hints New Trademark
  5. Jio Prime Plans Revealed, Here's the Entire List
  6. WhatsApp May Soon Show More Chat Details, Introduce 'Size' Tab
  7. Reliance Jio Is Needlessly Complicating Its Tariff Plans
  8. Nokia's Android Phones Are Reportedly Coming to India in June
  9. Nokia 3310 Coming to India Before Android Phones
  10. Nokia 3, Nokia 5 With Android Nougat Launched at MWC 2017
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.