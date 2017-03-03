iPhone 8 was reported earlier this week to sport a USB Type-C port instead of its own Lightning connector we've seen over some years on the iPhone. However, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo clarifies that all the three devices slated to release this year will continue to sport the Lightning port, but Apple looks to deploy the 'USB Type-C Power Delivery' technology in the power chord to adopt fast charging.

MacRumors got hold of Kuo's research note, and he clarifies that Apple will stick to its Lightning port on the iPhone 8 and its other two phones. "We believe all three new iPhones launching in 2H17 will support fast charging by the adoption of Type-C Power Delivery technology (while still retaining the Lightning port)," says Kuo in his research note.

Apple iPhone 8 Specifications, Release Date, and More - Leaks and Rumours So Far

This means that Apple will tweak on the internal components to integrate the USB Type-C port's 'Type C Power Delivery', but will retain the physical Lightning connector. These new components are reportedly going to be sourced from Texas Instruments and Cypress. This, along with Apple's earlier rumoured 2-cell L shaped battery will allow it to charge really fast. Maybe, this shift also has something to do with wireless charging integration, however that is pure speculation.

Also, this essentially means that you could plug the new USB Type-C power cord into the latest MacBook Pro, however, connecting to older MacBooks and PCs still remains a problem. The Lightning connector isn't going anywhere, and Apple can't afford to replace it with a USB Type-C port if it intends to keep the iPhone very slim. The former is smaller than the other, and knowing Apple's aggressive design strategy, that move makes no sense.

The iPhone 8 is largely rumoured to sport an all-glass back, a bezel-less OLED display, and no Home Button. There's expected to also be an improved Touch ID technology and an improved 3D Touch functionality as well.