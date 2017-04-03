A fresh report hints that all three anticipated 2017 iPhone models will sport a True Tone display. This technology was first exclusive only to the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, but it is now reportedly coming to the new iPhone devices this year.

A new Barclays report obtained by MacRumors claims that the new iPhones – touted to be called the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone 8 – are all expected to sport True Tone display. The True Tone technology developed by Apple allows the screen to shift shades depending on the atmosphere. It is somewhat like Night Shift, but it does more than just reduce blue light emitting from the screen, and is not just activated in the night. True Tone technology is more of a 24-hour solution, and works to adjust the white balance, brightness, and colour, for better colour accuracy and text legibility.

The "full spectral sensing" ambient light sensor required for this technology will be supplied by Austrian semiconductor manufacturer AMS, claims the report. “For the expected iPhone 7S models, as well as the iPhone 8, we think ams's content increases due to the inclusion of its full spectral sensing ambient light sensor, as already seen in the iPad Pro for that device's True Color screen functionality. We estimate this to be a material step-up in content from the $0.60 range to $1.0,” the Barclay’s report notes.

iPhone 8 is also expected to sport advanced wireless charging, an edge-to-edge OLED display, 3GB of RAM, a fingerprint scanner underneath the display, a dual camera setup at the back, some form of augmented reality feature, a 3D sensor FaceTime camera, and more dust and water protection than before.