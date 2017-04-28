Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone 8 Tipped to Sport Qi Wireless Charging, Fingerprint Sensor Underneath Display

 
28 April 2017
iPhone 8 Tipped to Sport Qi Wireless Charging, Fingerprint Sensor Underneath Display

Photo Credit: Weibo

Highlights

  • iPhone 8 schematics leak shows Qi wireless charging components
  • The Qi standard requires an inductive pad for transmitting power
  • iPhone casing leak suggests no rear fingerprint sensor

iPhone 8 leaks are piling up every day, and the latest one comes in the form of another schematics leak giving away more detailed information than the previous leaked recently by Benjamin Geskin. The schematic leak hints that Apple will include standard Qi wireless charging components, squashing rumours of long-range charging.

A schematics leak from Weibo shows a more detailed view of the innards. The image reveals a vertical dual camera setup, no rear Touch ID again hinting that it will be integrated into OLED display. There are also parts of Qi wireless charging coils mentioned in the image implying that Apple will go with the industry standard of wireless charging.

Apple iPhone 8 Specifications, Release Date, and More - Leaks and Rumours So Far

If the iPhone 8 uses Qi wireless charging components, it means that the smartphone will rely on an inductive pad for transmitting power. This refutes previous rumours of long-range wireless charging leaked previously. A few months ago, Apple also joined the Wireless Power Consortium, cementing rumours of wireless charging.

Separately, KKSneakLeaks has leaked an iPhone 8 clear case revealing further design details. It again cements the vertical dual camera setup at the back, a longer power button, dual speaker grilles, and no cut out for a rear fingerprint sensor, further testifying to the fact that Touch ID will be embedded underneath the display.

iphone8 main1 iPhone 8

KK Sneak Leaks

 

Tags: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Leak, iPhone 8 Schematics Leak, iPhone 8 Case Leak, Mobiles, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala

iPhone 8 Tipped to Sport Qi Wireless Charging, Fingerprint Sensor Underneath Display
 
 

