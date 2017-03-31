Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone 8 Tipped to Pack 3GB of RAM, Not Sport Curved Edges

 
31 March 2017
iPhone 8 Tipped to Pack 3GB of RAM, Not Sport Curved Edges

Highlights

  • iPhone 8 tipped to pack 3GB RAM
  • It will not sport curved edges
  • The screen real estate will increase

The iPhone 8 leak for the day comes from JP Morgan analyst Rod Hall who has shared a note with his clients revealing price, specification, and design details with them. According to his note, the iPhone 8’s OLED display will not be curved as the Samsung Galaxy S8’s, and won’t have that Infinity Display effect as was reported earlier.

9to5Mac got hold of this report and it claims that while the display will take up most of the space in the front, it won’t have a curved effect, and hence won’t truly be the ‘Infinity Display’ as it is expected to be. Hall also reiterates that the iPhone 8 price could increase $1,000 (roughly Rs. 64,900), and further goes on to say that the average selling price of the entire iPhone line will increase. Hall did not get into the specifics of increase in price though.

Furthermore, the report says that all iPhone models for 2017 will sport 3GB RAM, and that ‘NAND Flash providers and other suppliers are expected to benefit from the potential content increase in the upcoming iPhone’. Lastly, he also predicts shipment to be at 260 million units in 2018.

Hall says in the report, “We have raised our FY18 iPhone forecast to 260mn units (vs. consensus at 225mn) from 245mn units, driven by a strong feature upgrade and robust replacement demand, with the installed base at 1.1bn units. With a ~$1,000 ASP for the OLED model, we also anticipate ASP expansion in the next iPhone cycle.”

A recent leak tipped that the iPhone 8 will sport a fingerprint sensor at the back, instead of underneath the display. It also expected that Apple will call this iPhone – the iPhone Edition.

Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

iPhone 8 Tipped to Pack 3GB of RAM, Not Sport Curved Edges
 
 

