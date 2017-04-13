iPhone 8 rumours have picked up pace, and today's bout of leaks bring more information on design, certain specification details, and the fact that the iPhone 8 may unfortunately skip the new fingerprint technology expected to be embedded underneath the display, and instead opt for other less exciting options.

A schematics image leak on Weibo sheds light on iPhone 8 design details, indicating that it could not sport a completely-bezel-less wraparound display, but instead just reduce bezel chin on all sides, and try to make it as edge-to-edge as possible. The fingerprint sensor in this sketch is seen at the back, below the Apple logo, and this suggests that the company won't embed it underneath the screen. Furthermore, the dual camera setup is situated vertically, something that has been seen in previous leaks as well. The drawing suggests that the iPhone 8 is measured at 149x72.5x7.1mm wide, a slight difference from iPhone 7's measurement at 138x67.1x7.1mm - but the same thickness.

Photo Credit: Weibo

A research note from analyst Timothy Arcuri of Cowen and Company (via AppleInsider) suggests that Apple could ditch the Touch ID fingerprint integration underneath the display due to yield issues. The company has been facing a lot of trouble in ramping up yield rates due to the new fingerprint technology, and it may just adopt other methods to ensure smooth yield rate. "For the 5.8-inch OLED version, the biggest bottleneck remains integrating an under-glass fingerprint sensor into the display - the current yield rate of Apple's in-house AuthenTec solution remains low and AAPL seems unwilling to use other vendors' products," Arcuri wrote.

Arcuri suggests that Apple could solely rely on facial recognition as a fall back option, or it could move the Touch ID fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone, even though it is not user friendly. The analyst also suggests that Apple could stick to the plan, but delay production and sale, even though announcement will happen alongside the iPhone 7s. The analyst also claims that 3D sensors are also causing hiccups in production, something that has been reported earlier as well.

MacRumors also got hold of a report by Arcuri, and it reveals that all the three iPhones will have 3GB of RAM, and while the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will stick to the 32GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage variants, the iPhone 8 will be offered in 64GB and 256GB configurations only. The report also states that the iPhone 8 will have two battery packs to increase battery life, and will continue to sport a Lightning port.

The iPhone 8 is additionally expected to introduce wireless charging, waterproofing, a front 3D sensor camera, and no Home Button.