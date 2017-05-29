iPhone 8 rumours over the weekend bring more testimony to its design and fingerprint scanner placement. Fresh leaks indicate that the front will be absorbed mostly by the display, with only the top lip spared to accommodate the selfie camera and sensors, and another leak claims that the Touch ID sensor will be integrated underneath the display itself.

A leak from SlashLeaks and tipster Benjamin Geskin reveals the schematics of the iPhone 8 revealing the front and back design details. The front of the smartphone is tipped to sport an all-glass edge-to-edge display with no room left in the bottom chin for a Home Button. The display also is seen expanding to the left and right edges completely. Only on the top chin is there a small panel to accommodate the sensors and selfie camera. There is no dual selfie camera setup seen in the front, as has been leaked earlier.

At the back, there is the vertical dual camera setup that has been rumoured aplenty now. There is a round shaped ring at the back of the device that at first sight, is presumed to be the fingerprint sensor, but Geskin suggests that it is actually the marked area where the Apple logo will fit. Apart from this, we can see dual speakers at the bottom edge with a Lightning port in the middle.

Slashleaks has also leaked renders of the iPhone 8 in flip cases. The design structure corroborates with the schematic leak as well. Furthermore, a separate report from Economic Daily News seems to suggest that the current Touch ID technology will be replaced by another elegant system that will work when the customer places their hand directly onto the OLED display.

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Digitimes cites the paper to report that ‘Apple will use an optical fingerprint sensor to enable authentication directly on the screen. Additionally, the new iPhone devices will also come with invisible infrared image sensors to enhance the functionality of high-pixel camera and to enable AR applications.’

It also hints that the display will take up most of the real estate on the iPhone 8 with aspect ratio adjusted to 18.5:9 instead of the previous 16:9. The iPhone 8 is tipped to sport wireless charging, AR features, and an A11 chip as well.