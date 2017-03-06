Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
iPhone 8 Said to Sport 5.8-Inch OLED Display, Report Reiterates

 
06 March 2017
iPhone 8 Said to Sport 5.8-Inch OLED Display, Report Reiterates

Highlights

  • Nikkei Asian Review reiterates previous claims
  • Three iPhone models are said to be due this year
  • The iPhone 8, iPhone 7s, and iPhone 7s Plus are anticipated

Yet another day, yet another iPhone 8 rumour. This time however, the rumour reiterates what's been claimed by several other reports in the past - that Apple will launch three models of the iPhone this year, the iPhone 8, the iPhone 7s, and the iPhone 7s Plus.

According to a report by the Nikkei Asian Review, the iPhone 8 will sport a 5.8-inch OLED display, while the other two smartphones will sport the regular LCD displays that Apple has been using in the past.

Apple iPhone 8 Specifications, Release Date, and More - Leaks and Rumours So Far 

With use of an OLED display and the introduction of yet another large-screened iPhone, Nikkei claims that the average iPhone price would thus be raised beyond the current, nearly $700-mark (roughly Rs. 42,800). No other details were mentioned by the publication, but as we mentioned, the report falls in line with previous claims.

Despite the large display size, the iPhone 8 - which is also tipped to be called the iPhone X thanks to the 10-year anniversary of the smartphone - is said to be roughly the same size as the 4.7-inch iPhone 7. This is due to the very small bezels the smartphone is said to have, and the removal of the Home Button. Several reports agree with this claim, first made by KGI Securities' analyst Ming-Chu Kuo.

Kuo had said that out of the 5.8-inch display, only 5.15-inch would be usable. The rest of the space would feature a "function area" to mimic features like the Home Button.

Several reports have also claimed that the iPhone 8 would be the company's most expensive smartphone to date, priced around $1,000 (roughly Rs. 66,800) for the base model.

Other iPhone 8 rumours tip the inclusion of wireless charging, USB-C fast charging, improved Touch ID, improved 3D Touch, an iris scanner, augmented reality (AR) features, an all-glass back, and more.

Written with inputs from IANS

Tags: iPhone 8, iPhone x, iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, Iphone, Apple
Unboxed Mobiles
iPhone 8 Said to Sport 5.8-Inch OLED Display, Report Reiterates
 
 

