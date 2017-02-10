Many rumours indicate that Apple is looking to release three iPhone models this year, with one being an anniversary edition. It should be called either the iPhone 8 or iPhone X, and it will come with big changes in terms of design and specifications. This year's iPhone models are tipped to come with wireless charging, and the latest KGI analyst Ming Chi Kuo report reiterates this.

MacRumors got hold of this report and it states that all the three iPhone models releasing this year are expected to sport wireless charging. It further states that this will cause the phone to heat up a little more, and Apple looks to "add a new 3D Touch module with 'additional graphite sheet lamination" to prevent the device from malfunctioning due to overheating."

An excerpt from the report reads, "While we don't expect general users to notice any difference, lamination of an additional graphite sheet is needed for better thermal control and, thus, steady operation; this is because FPCB is replaced with film, which is more sensitive to temperature change of the 3D touch sensor in OLED iPhone."

The new 3D Touch module will reportedly cost $5 (roughly Rs. 300) more per phone to Apple, partly explaining why the expected price of the iPhone 8 is to be north of $1,000. Also, OLED displays are much more expensive than LCD displays, something that is heavily rumoured to be integrated in the iPhone 8 exclusively - and not available in the other two rumoured models, the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus.

Apple's wireless charging technology will be dramatically different from the current existing ones. An early leak claims that the new wireless charging feature will let the upcoming iPhones get charged from a distance of about 15 feet which means that users won't need to place the iPhone on a wireless charging plate, like we've seen with wireless charging technology so far.

The current wireless plates do not allow free movement of the phone, and even though you do not plug the device to the cord, you have to leave it on the plate for it to charge. This means you cannot use the phone while charging it. If the iPhone 8 rumour is true, wireless charging could be a big USP of the device on launch.