iPhone 8 Tipped to Feature Resizeable Home Button, Gets Leaked in Videos

Apple's upcoming iPhone 8 has already seen its fair share of leaks but it seems like there will be plenty more coming our way before the company finally unveils the smartphone next month. The HomePod code, which was leaked recently, has now revealed that the iPhone 8 might feature a resizeable home button and the smartphone will allow users to make payments using facial recognition as well. Separately, the smartphone's different colour variants have been leaked on video and another report has suggested that the phone will not be unveiled until November due to the issues associated with fingerprint scanner implementation.

Talking first about the HomePod leak, developer Steve Troughton-Smith has found out that the home button on the iPhone 8 will be resizeable and that the phone will offer an option to hide the indicator as well. He further said that there is no API to change colour of the home button and that the tab bars extend under it. Troughton-Smith also share the mockup of the expected screen space on the iPhone 8 and it seems that just like some other smartphones, it will come with a taller-than-usual aspect ratio as well.

Another developer Guilherme Rambo has discovered the reference to Pearl ID, which is the company's codename for the facial recognition system, in the code that suggests users will be able to store multiple faces and the feature will support Apple Pay, as pointed out in a report by The Verge. Further, Rambo found out that facial recognition system will be accessible by third party apps.

Moving to the alleged iPhone 8 live video, posted by YouTuber Danny Winget, the upcoming smartphone's different colour variants have been shown in the video. The video shows iPhone 8 in Black, White, and Copper Gold colour variants. While these are just mockups of the original device, the iPhone 8 has been tipped to come in these three variants and very likely to sport the exact same design as seen in the video as well. A separate video has again showed the black colour variant of the smartphone as well.

While Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI Securities recently suggested that the OLED version of the upcoming iPhone will be launched alongside LCD variants, albeit in limited quantities, a new report from The Korea Herald has indicated that the smartphone might now be unveiled around November. The reason behind this delay has been said to be the issues regarding implementation of the fingerprint scanner on the iPhone 8. While Apple has been said to ditch the plans for an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and separately ditch a fingerprint scanner completely, it has reportedly not finalised the design for the rear end of the iPhone 8 till now.

The report from The Korea Herald quoted a source as saying, "The iPhone's rear design has not yet been finalised. We are still awaiting Apple's final decision before shipping parts." This can possibly mean that the company can be considering implementation of fingerprint sensor at the back as well. There have been leaked pictures that have shown iPhone 8 models with fingerprint sensor at back but they are few in number and aesthetically displeasing to say the least.

Finally, the alleged schematics of the logic board, shared by PhoneArena, on iPhone 8 have been leaked and while it doesn't offer any revealing information that would change your perspective of the upcoming smartphone altogether. Now that there is this much information for you to gulp, take a breather and let it all sink in. However, it would be unfair on our part if we don't point out to you that these are all leaks and you should wait for official confirmation from Apple itself before you reach any conclusions about the smartphone.