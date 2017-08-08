While the design on the upcoming iPhone 8 has been leaked several times in the last few months, each new round does certainly build the anticipation. The iPhone 8 has been leaked in a fresh set of renders and live images yet again. Separately, a new report reiterates support for wireless charging on the iPhone 8, while a Foxconn executive is said to have suggested the handset will not come in cheap.

First talking about the leaked render, shared by popular tipster @evleaks aka Evan Blass. In it, the iPhone 8 has been shown encased in a smartphone cover with a near bezel-less design and a distinct top notch - expected to feature a range of sensors including the 3D front camera. The design on the display is almost identical to some of the earlier leaks and is quite likely to be the final design on the iPhone 8 as well. While Blass didn't share the name of the case-maker, 9To5Mac points out that the case in the leaked render resembles to the ones made by UAG.

Photo Credit: Weibo

On Chinese social networking website Weibo, some of the images that claim to show an X-Ray view of the iPhone 8 have been posted. While it is very hard to figure out much from these images, the constant dark spot in the middle suggests that the iPhone 8 might feature wireless charging support, as per a report by 9To5Mac. To recall, several reports have previously indicated that the iPhone 8 will support wireless charging and Wistron CEO Robert Hwang was also said to have confirmed that this year's iPhone models will support wireless charging.

However, Daily Mail points out that these images don't give a layered look of the device and are therefore not taken through X-Ray. Further, the images have been said to be likely of an early stage version of iPhone 8 as the codename 'FERRARI' can also be seen in the leaked images.

Photo Credit: via MyDrivers

Moving on to the leaked live images, the iPhone 8 images shared on Weibo suggest that the smartphone will come in a new Copper Gold colour variant. Apart from Black and White colour variants, the new live images have shown a Copper Gold colour variant of the yet-to-be-announced smartphone.

Finally coming to the pricing of the iPhone 8, Foxconn Vice President Luo Zhongsheng is said to have revealed to reporters that due to supply chain issues, the iPhone 8 "will not be cheap", reports MyDrivers. Zhongsheng is cited to say the yields of the company's new OLED display on the smartphone are low (60 percent success rate) - something another report about Samsung's role in the OLED display supply corroborates. This could possibly be because of introduction of the new top-notch design by the company.

As we mentioned, the role of the top notch seen against the shape of the iPhone 8's display - also visible in the schematic pulled out the HomePod firmware - is said to correspond to Face ID facial recognition (said to completely replace Touch ID fingerprint sensor) as well augmented reality features, both powered by a 3D front camera and an infrared sensor.