The most anticipated smartphone of the year is rumoured to have faced many hurdles towards its goal of final production. The iPhone 8 is therefore reported to be delayed till the holiday season, or maybe even next year. Digressing from the potentially delayed launch date, a separate render leak shows us what the iPhone 8 will look like, whenever it launches.

Engadget has made these renders based on a highly detailed CAD file of the iPhone 8's chassis obtained from an industry accessory maker. The renders reiterate previous rumours of a glass back for introducing wireless charging, the vertical dual camera setup with the flash in the middle of the two sensors. The sensors and the flash continue to protrude out of the frame. There are dual speaker grilles seen at the bottom edge, with the Lightning port sitting in the middle. The front does not sport an edge to edge display that has been highly rumoured before, but is seen sporting a flushed Home Button, and a dual camera setup in the front as well for selfies. This refutes previous rumours of a fingerprint sensor underneath the display, and the ditching of the Home Button altogether.

The source also reveals that, instead of the edge to edge panel, the display of the base variant will be bumped up to 5 inches, while the Plus variant will have a 5.8-inch display. Also, the CAD file points to a slightly taller, wider, and thicker body than the iPhone 7.

iPhone 8 is rumoured to sport a 3D front camera, Ion-X glass back, bundled AirPods, and an OLED panel. The wireless charging was expected to be long-range earlier, but recent reports seem to claim standard Qi wireless charging features. There is also a possibility that the fingerprint scanner will be housed at the back, if Apple does not figure out a way to integrate it underneath the display. These rumours are quite different from the renders we see today, and we recommend you to take them with caution.