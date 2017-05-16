Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone 8 Render Leak Tips No Bezel-Less Display, Embedded Home Button, Dual Selfie Cameras

 
16 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
iPhone 8 Render Leak Tips No Bezel-Less Display, Embedded Home Button, Dual Selfie Cameras

Photo Credit: Engadget

Highlights

  • This render tips fingerprint sensor will be flushed with the display
  • It refutes rumours of an edge to edge display
  • iPhone 8 tipped to have a vertical dual camera setup

The most anticipated smartphone of the year is rumoured to have faced many hurdles towards its goal of final production. The iPhone 8 is therefore reported to be delayed till the holiday season, or maybe even next year. Digressing from the potentially delayed launch date, a separate render leak shows us what the iPhone 8 will look like, whenever it launches.

Engadget has made these renders based on a highly detailed CAD file of the iPhone 8's chassis obtained from an industry accessory maker. The renders reiterate previous rumours of a glass back for introducing wireless charging, the vertical dual camera setup with the flash in the middle of the two sensors. The sensors and the flash continue to protrude out of the frame. There are dual speaker grilles seen at the bottom edge, with the Lightning port sitting in the middle. The front does not sport an edge to edge display that has been highly rumoured before, but is seen sporting a flushed Home Button, and a dual camera setup in the front as well for selfies. This refutes previous rumours of a fingerprint sensor underneath the display, and the ditching of the Home Button altogether.

The source also reveals that, instead of the edge to edge panel, the display of the base variant will be bumped up to 5 inches, while the Plus variant will have a 5.8-inch display. Also, the CAD file points to a slightly taller, wider, and thicker body than the iPhone 7.

iPhone 8 is rumoured to sport a 3D front camera, Ion-X glass back, bundled AirPods, and an OLED panel. The wireless charging was expected to be long-range earlier, but recent reports seem to claim standard Qi wireless charging features. There is also a possibility that the fingerprint scanner will be housed at the back, if Apple does not figure out a way to integrate it underneath the display. These rumours are quite different from the renders we see today, and we recommend you to take them with caution.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Renders, iPhone 8 Leak, Mobiles, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

WannaCry Ransomware: Cyber-Attack Oddities Puzzle Cyber-Security Researchers
Few Ransomware Victims Are Paying Hackers Because Using Bitcoin Is Hard
Redmi Note 4
iPhone 8 Render Leak Tips No Bezel-Less Display, Embedded Home Button, Dual Selfie Cameras
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppo F1s
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Review
  2. Who Is Really to Blame for the WannaCry Ransomware?
  3. Nokia 3310 Launched at Rs. 3,310 in India, Will Be Available Offline Only
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 4 With 4100mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. ATMs Closed Due to WannaCry Ransomware? Experts Debunk WhatsApp Hoaxes
  6. HTC U11 'Squeezable Smartphone' With Snapdragon 835 SoC Launched
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Expected to Launch in India Today
  8. Fresh OnePlus 5 Renders Leaked, Specifications Tipped on Benchmark Site
  9. Moto C, Moto C Plus With Front Flash and Android 7.0 Nougat Launched
  10. Want WhatsApp in Different Colours? Think Twice Before You Fall for This
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.