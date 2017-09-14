We have mentioned it time and again that with Apple's iPhone handsets, specifications on paper often don't reveal the full picture. However, the TENAA listings of the new iPhone 8 models have revealed an interesting aspect about the handsets. The listing suggests that the new handsets from Apple pack smaller batteries than their predecessors.

The TENAA listing, spotted by popular tipster @onleaks, of the newly launched iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus shows that the smartphones pack 1821mAh and 2675mAh batteries respectively. Notably, last year's iPhone 7 packs a 1960mAh battery and its elder sibling iPhone 7 Plus houses a 2900mAh battery. If you are wondering how much this decrease in battery capacity will impact the battery life in real world usage, according to Apple, it would not impact at all.

Apple said in its official announcement that the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will offer same battery life as last year's models. Now this might be made possible partly due to the company's A11 Bionic chip that features improved power efficiency cores. Apart from the battery capacities, the listing also revealed the memory on the new iPhone models as well.

The iPhone 8 comes with 2GB of RAM, which is same as the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 8 Plus packs 3GB of RAM, which is also the same as the Plus model from last year. Notably, the company has introduced glass backs to the new iPhone models but it is unclear if this has anything to do with the reduction in battery capacity. It is worth pointing out that despite lower battery capacities than their Android counterparts, iOS devices usually offer decent battery life due to the optimisation that comes with Apple's mobile platform.