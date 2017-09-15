The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV 4K are now available for pre-orders in the US, as announced by Apple at its iPhone mega event earlier this week. The new iPhones can be pre-booked through the Apple's online store and mobile store app, in addition to various US carriers such as Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint. Pre-orders are also available to make via retailers such as Best Buy and Target in the country. All of the new Apple products will start shipping from September 22 in the US.

Let us quickly run through the plans each carrier has to offer for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus. To recall, the iPhone 8 costs $699 (Rs. 64,000 in India) for the 64GB model and $849 (Rs. 77,000 in India) for 256GB storage model, while the iPhone 8 Plus is priced at $799 (Rs. 73,000) in the 64GB storage configuration and $949 (Rs. 86,000) for 256GB storage model. You can choose to pay the entire amount upfront while placing your pre-order for preferred iPhone model, or you can also go for the iPhone upgrade programme, wherein iPhone 8 will cost you $34.50 (roughly Rs. 2,220) per month for a period of 24 months and iPhone 8 Plus will set you back by $40.75 (roughly Rs. 2,620) per month for the same period.

Besides, the US telecom carriers are giving out some offers to sweeten iPhone purchasing for the buyers. In the US, the AT&T is offering both iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in instalments. The iPhone 8 64GB is available from $29.13 (roughly Rs. 1,870) per month while the 256GB is up for $35.38 (roughly Rs. 2,270) per month, both for a period of 24 months. Coming to iPhone 8 Plus, the 64GB model is available for $33.30 (roughly Rs. 2,140) per month while the 256GB model goes for $39.55 (roughly Rs. 2,540) per month, both for a 24-month period.

Sprint is offering contract-based iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. For a period of 2 years, iPhone 8 64GB is available for $249 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and the 256GB model costs $399 (roughly Rs. 26,000), while the iPhone 8 Plus 64GB will cost $349 (roughly Rs. 22,400) and the 256GB storage variant is priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 32,000). Offers from Verizon include a Verizon Device Payment Program, similar to AT&T's instalment programme. The iPhone 8 Plus 64GB can be pre-ordered at $33.29 (roughly Rs. 2,140) per month and 256GB costs $39.54 (roughly Rs. 2,540) per month, both for a 24-month period. The iPhone 8 64GB is available for pre-orders at $29.12 (roughly Rs. 1,900) per month while the 256GB model is for $35.37 (roughly Rs. 2,270) per month, both for 24 months.

Interestingly, T-Mobile, which is also one of the major carriers offering the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, is not offering any such offers to the buyers for the pre-orders.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is also available for pre-orders now - however this one is a bit complex for buyers. Notably, Apple launched two variants of Apple Watch Series 3 in terms of cellular connectivity - Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular and Apple Watch Series 3 GPS non-cellular. Then comes the size, wherein Apple Watch Series 3 is available - 38mm and 42mm dials. After this the price depends on the strap band you choose. Don't worry, let us simplify this for you.

The smartwatch costs $329 (roughly Rs. 21,100) for the 38mm and $359 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 42mm for the non-cellular GPS version. Now coming to the cellular version (with GPS), the 38mm costs $359 and the 42mm is priced at $429 (roughly Rs. 27,500) for the following variants - Silver Aluminium Case with Fog Sport Band, Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Band, Space Gray Aluminium Case with Gray Sport Band, and Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band. If you change the band, prices go up for as high as $599 (roughly Rs. 38,400) for 38mm and $649 (roughly Rs. 41,600) for 42mm for the GPS+cellular models of Apple Watch Series 3 in Stainless Steel Case with Soft White Sport Band, and Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band.

Other than these, there are two mode band variants, Apple Watch Series 3 Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop costs $699 (roughly Rs. 44,800) for 38mm and $749 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for the 42mm, while the Apple Watch Series 3 Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Space Black Milanese Loop is priced at $749 (roughly Rs. 51,200) for the 38mm model and $799 for the 42mm size variant.

Finally, the new, more powerful Apple TV 4K is also available in two storage variants - 32GB model costs $179 (roughly Rs. 11,500) and the 64GB storage model costs $199 (roughly Rs. 12,800). It will be available from September 22 in the US. It's worth mentioning that Apple TV 4K comes with support for 4K HDR videos now along with the new tvOS and interface.