iPhone 8 May Not Be Launched This Year, Will Arrive in 2018: Report

 
03 May 2017
Highlights

  • iPhone 8 tipped to not launch this calendar year
  • The reason is reportedly "key component shortages"
  • The tenth anniversary edition is expected to see some major changes

iPhone 8 rumours refuse to stop, and so far, the anniversary edition is expected to come with augmented reality features, new Touch ID tech, OLED display, and edge-to-edge panel design, and much more. Because of all these new additions, there have been several production issues reported that may cause a delay in the release of the iPhone 8. A fresh note from Deutsche Bank analysts suggests that the iPhone 8 may not be ready till as long as early 2018.

The note obtained by Business Insider cites supply chain sources to suggest that "key component shortages and technical challenges could delay the release of a high-end iPhone 8 device this fall." The research note further quotes a Value Walk report released last week stating that "Apple won't be releasing the iPhone 8 this year, based on an apparent lack of orders for packaging materials. The iPhone 7s, an incremental improvement on the iPhone 7 launched in 2016, will arrive on schedule in Autumn 2017."

Apple iPhone 8 Specifications, Release Date, and More - Leaks and Rumours So Far

While delay of the iPhone 8 has been reported on multiple occasions in the past, almost everyone expected Apple to release the device before the holiday season. If this report were to hold some weight, then Apple will repeat the same timeline, it did with the Apple Watch. The wearable was unveiled in September 2014, but didn't go on sale till April 2015. Apple could go the same way for iPhone 8, but these are just early speculations and should be taken very lightly.

Furthermore, in the iPhone 8's case, the whole buzz surrounding the tenth anniversary iPhone will be moot point, considering it didn't go on sale in the tenth year since iPhone's inception, but instead a year later. In any case, all we can do is just wait and watch. Apple is reported to have had issues with OLED display production, the 3D camera sensor, the new Touch ID tech underneath the display, and wireless charging to name a few.

