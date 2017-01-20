iPhone 8 Long-Range Wireless Charging Tipped Again in New Leak

Apples' iPhone 8 is expected to come with some big design changes and improved features. One of the most talked about features is the addition of an advanced wireless charging technology - a long range version not requiring the smartphone to be placed on a cradle - something that's not been seen on commercial smartphones yet. Apparently, a fresh report brings more leverage to this rumour by claiming that Apple has signed a deal with a Chinese company to supply one of the parts required for wireless charging.

DigiTimes reports (citing a Chinese media house) that Taiwan-based Lite-On Semiconductor firm has struck a deal with Apple to provide GPP bridge rectifiers for fast wireless charging on iPhone 8. The report states, "Lite-On Semi has reportedly obtained half of the orders for GPP bridge rectifiers that will be used in the wireless charger for the upcoming iPhones".

How Far Are We From The Days of True Wireless Charging?

Another company that has been rumoured to be working with Apple on wireless charging is Energous. The company last year demoed its WattUp wireless charging technology - a promising method to perform long-range wireless charging. However, it recently vaguely announced a delay in its launch due to a strategic partnership deal. This vague announcement has sparked speculations of Apple working with the company to bring its technology into the iPhone 8.

Apple's wireless charging technology will be dramatically different from the current existing ones. The current wireless plates do not allow free movement of the phone, and even though you do not plug the device to the cord, you have to leave it on the plate for it to charge. This means you cannot use the phone while charging it. If the iPhone 8 rumour is true, wireless charging could be a big USP of the device on launch.

The iPhone 8 is also expected to sport an all-glass 'wraparound' OLED display with the fingerprint sensor, front camera, 3D Touch, Home Button, and the microphone all embedded underneath it.