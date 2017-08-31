iPhone 8 Launch Set for September 12 as Apple Sends Press Invites

Your wait for the next iPhone is almost over. Apple on Thursday sent out media invitations for its next major event on September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater at its new campus in Cupertino. The company is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 8, among other products, at the much anticipated event, ten years after the original iPhone was launched.

At the event, the Cupertino-headquartered company is expected to announce as many as three iPhone models, including a high-end iPhone 8. The company is also expected to announce an upgrade to its Apple TV media streaming device, bringing support for 4K and HDR technologies.

The new iPhone models are expected to not feature the traditional Touch ID fingerprint scanner, and instead house 3D sensors to enable facial recognition feature. Apple made the fingerprint scanner popular on smartphones, so it will be interesting to see how the company attempts to set the next trend for authentication on phones.

According to earlier reports, the iPhone models will have much smaller chins -- bezels -- allowing company to fit bigger displays in the same (as iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus), if not smaller form factor. Speaking of which, reports suggest that at least one of the models will feature OLED display (current generation iPhone models ship with LCD displays). Which brings us to its rumoured price: $999.

There is no word on the Indian pricing yet, but you can bet that it would be more expensive than the iPhone 7, the base model of which retailed at Rs. 72,000 when it became available in India. Apple usually begins shipping the iPhone models in two weeks in the United States, and make the new models available in India in about four weeks to six weeks.

Apple has also been tipped introduce new Apple Watch models featuring support for LTE connectivity, a much anticipated capability that could make the Apple Watch much less reliant on the iPhone.