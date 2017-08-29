If you have been following the iPhone 8 leaks for a while and can't wait to find out when the handset will be launched, you might want to block your date for September 12. Apple is reportedly set to unveil not only the near bezel-less iPhone 8, the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and an new Apple Watch with LTE cellular data at event next month. A new model of the Apple TV streaming box is also expected, with 4K HDR streaming support.

According to a news report by Wall Street Journal, the Cupertino-based company is planning to organise the event at Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park. However, the report has mentioned that Bill Graham Civic Auditorium will likely be used as a backup choice depending on construction timelines of the Apple Park venue. The September 12 date corroborates an earlier report.

Coming to the products, Apple is expected to unveil three different iPhone models at its September 12 event, the report said citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The most high-profile launch at the event will undoubtedly be the iPhone 8, which is expected to be pricier that other models and feature a larger edge-to-edge display and facial-recognition technology as well, as per the report.

The company will reportedly unveil updates to the iPhone 7 models from last year at the event as well. "The new iPhone is expected to feature facial-recognition technology that allows users to unlock the device, and to have augmented-reality capabilities, according to Carolina Milanesi, an analyst with market-research firm Creative Strategies," WSJ said in its report.

Further, Apple is expected to unveil Apple Watch with an LTE cellular chip that allows the wearable to get data access directly from wireless services and thereby decreasing its current dependency on the iPhone to place calls, or send emails and texts, the report said.

The iPhone 8 has been tipped by the analysts to be priced by the company around $1000 (roughly Rs. 64,000) with higher memory variants expected to touch the price point of $1,400 (roughly Rs. 89,600). Apart from this, previous reports have tipped Apple to launch 4K Apple TV at the event as well.

As the company has not started sending out press invites, it would be a wise idea to wait for official announcement for any confirmation but as this date has been rumoured before as well, there is a good chance that we might see the new iPhone models on September 12.