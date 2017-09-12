The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X launch event is just a few hours away, where Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the stage to unveil the next-generation iPhones. Of course, the new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X will be accompanied by the Apple TV, Apple Watch Series 3, and iPod touch (7th Gen) at the launch event. If you are excited about the launch of the next iteration of Apple's popular gadgets, you can catch all the action live from the Steve Jobs Theater at the new Apple Campus via the iPhone X and iPhone 8 live stream. Here's how you can watch the iPhone 8 launch live stream tonight:

We will be live blogging the event on the website as well as live tweeting with images taken live from the event. Be sure to follow us on the website, where we will also have news articles, features, and opinions in detail. This will also help you save gigabytes of data that you would otherwise have to spend watching the event live.

How to watch iPhone X, iPhone 8 launch live stream on iPhone & other Apple devices

If you want to watch the iPhone X and iPhone 8 launch live stream online, you need to head to the Apple website. For those unaware, the event will begin at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST) on Tuesday. However, remember that the event will be available to watch on select devices only. For Apple users, the iPhone 8 live stream will be available on the Safari browser on iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, iPod touch, and macOS computers.

You need to ensure that your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch is running iOS 9.0 (or above), a mobile software version Apple released two years ago. Apple TV fourth-generation users need to ensure that their device is running tvOS 6.2 or later.

How to watch iPhone X, iPhone 8 launch live stream on Windows

If you don't have any of the aforementioned Apple devices, you can still follow the stream on your Windows 10 PC by using Microsoft's Edge Web browser on Windows 10. However, if you have an Android device, or a PC that runs Windows 8.1 or any older software version, you won't be able to watch the event. In that case, you are encouraged to follow our website and social media profiles.

What to expect at the iPhone X, iPhone 8 launch event

Over the weekend, much of what company plans to unveil got leaked. Developers combed through an unreleased, Apple-signed iOS 11 GM update to spot strings of codes that revealed that Apple plans to unveil three new iPhone models -- the iPhone 8, the iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X.

Several crucial details about the looks and innards of the iPhone models have gotten leaked. The leaks suggest that Apple plans to make the new iPhone models near bezel-less. The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X, in addition, will feature a host of sensors on the front-side, which will enable customers to unlock the iPhone by just looking at the device, and also perform a range of authentication features.

The iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X will feature 3GB of RAM, with the latter housing a six-core SoC, the first time for any iPhone models in the company's history. You can have look at all the details about the new iPhone models here.

Additionally, Apple also plans to refresh the Apple Watch, introducing Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE cellular connectivity feature. The strings of code also revealed company's plans to refresh the AirPods Bluetooth-enabled earphones.