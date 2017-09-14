If you're planning to purchase any of the newly launched iPhone models - the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X - there is some good news and some bad news. The good news is that all the three models in addition to featuring support for wireless inductive charging, also support fast charging through the cable. The bad news is you will have to pay a premium for it.

It will just take about 30 minutes to get your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X to go from zero percent battery to 50 percent, the company says on the website. This will be very handy to users when they have only a few minutes of time before heading out of the house. Half an hour of charge will ensure your iPhone lasts half of the day.

The catch is you will have to separately buy a USB-C cable, which the company doesn't offer for free with the iPhone, to make use of the feature. USB-C enables USB Power Delivery, a feature that company has made use of in select other devices including 10.5-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X will ship with a regular Lightning-to-USB cable and a 5W USB charger. 9to5Mac first reported about this development.

Customers interested in the feature are required to purchase a USB-C to Lightning cable and the USB-C wall charger to avail this feature. As 9to5Mac points out, there are three USB-C wall charger Apple offers on its website, with the cheapest one priced at $49. Additionally, the USB-C to Lightning cable will cost you about $25 too. Apple hasn't clarified whether the cheapest USB-C wall charger will be able to deliver the advertised fast charging.

Not including the required accessories to make use of the feature is a somewhat weird move from Apple, which already charges a premium for its products. The new iPhone models also support wireless inductive charging, but users will have to buy charging mat separately too.