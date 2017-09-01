Apple has officially sent out invites for its event on September 12, and for the first time, it will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus. The Cupertino giant is widely expected to launch the three new iPhone models this year, along with the Apple Watch as well. The three new iPhone models have been largely rumoured to be called iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone 8 - with the iPhone 8 being the anniversary edition iPhone bringing significant changes, and the former two being iterative updates. However, a fresh report claims that the three new iPhones will be called iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone Edition - with the latter being the anniversary iPhone.

9to5Mac's Seth Weintraub cites reliable and popular casemaker sources to claim that the three 2017 iPhones will be named iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone Edition. He claims to have seen one very popular casemaker's updated packaging artwork as well. The casemaker has even changed its internal SKUs based on the new information received straight from Shenzhen it seems.

The other has begun making sticker labels for the new iPhones based on the new information, and has been showing it off to retail partners in private. Weintraub claims that both these casemakers are very well-known names, with one brand even being carried on the Apple Store.

These sources also claim that the iPhone Edition will sport rear glass casing, stainless steel chassis, and a bezel-less display (with the notch on top for sensors). The sources also claim that iPhone Edition will support Qi wireless charging, and will be compatible with all current Qi chargers. The sources claim that the iPhones will sport a Lightning port, but a switch to USB-C in the near future is expected. Furthermore, the report claims that the iPhone Edition will sport facial recognition replacing Touch ID.

While the name iPhone Edition has cropped up in earlier reports as well, the iterative updates were conventionally assumed to be iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus only. With this fresh information now coming in and that too with the event being so near, we can't help but let this leak hold some weight.

A separate Korea Herald report claims that 2018 iPhones will be launched in two sizes, with the bigger one being the largest display iPhone made by Apple. The report cites sources at Samsung Display to suggest that the next year's iPhone will come in two sizes: one at 5.85-inch with the display size the same as iPhone 8, and the 'Plus' one being at a huge 6.46-inch in form size. The report also claims that this decision was driven largely by consumer demand and tech advancements.

For now, let's focus on the upcoming Apple event and the big bang anniversary iPhone that it is expected to bring along.