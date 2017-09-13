You don't need to wait for long to secure and then get your hands on the newly announced iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus smartphones. Apple distribution partner Redington India said on Wednesday it would begin accepting pre-orders for the iPhone and iPhone 8 Plus in the country beginning September 22.

The pre-orders, Redington India, said could be made from any of the 3,000 stores it has across the country. Apple said on Tuesday that it will begin selling the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in India on September 29.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models are available in two storage variants: 64GB and 256GB. The iPhone 8 64GB is priced at Rs. 64,000, while the iPhone 8 GB is priced at Rs. 77,000. The iPhone 8 Plus 64GB is priced at Rs. 73,000, while the iPhone 8 Plus 256GB will set you back by Rs. 86,000.

Both the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models offer a range of new features and attractions that previous generation iPhone models didn't have. Some of these features include a new glass and aluminium design, Retina HD displays, and A11 Bionic SoC.

Other features of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus include a duo of 12-megapixel rear cameras that take much sharper images with improved clarity and texture, the company claimed. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus also offer wireless inductive charging, which will enable customers to charge the phone without the hassle of plugging in their device with the wall charger. Users interested in making use of wireless charging will have to separately purchase Qi charging mats from Belkin and Mophie from the company's website and stores.