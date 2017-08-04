Ever since the HomePod firmware leak, various sites have been digging into the code to find features coming to the iPhone 8. Features like SmartCam, facial recognition, and many others have found a mention in the code, and now a fresh report has spotted a new feature that could really up Apple's imaging game.

According to Portuguese news site iHelp, it found in the HomePod firmware code that the upcoming iPhone could be capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps. The interesting bit is that the code suggests that both the front and back cameras will have this ability. It's a giant leap for Apple, but, the iPhone 8 - the tenth anniversary edition - is expected to get significant upgrades in terms of design and specifications.

The firmware also suggests that 4K video will support Apple's new HEVC file type that takes up much lesser space (almost half than before) on your phone - something that was a big pain point with 4K content. The introduction of 60fps makes sense on the rumoured AR feature front as well, as it would help in much better tracking.

Just to recall, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus currently support 4K video at 30fps on the rear camera. At the front, the video resolution is limited to 1080p. The iPhone 8 is expected to sport an almost bezel-less OLED display, better waterproofing, wireless charging, A11 chip, and run on iOS 11.