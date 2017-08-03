There are two things that are still a huge mystery when it comes to the iPhone 8 - Touch ID integration and launch date. While most reports suggest a delay, today's leak claims otherwise. Also, internal code snooping has revealed some new features coming to the iPhone 8 camera, and the introduction of facial recognition as well.

Developer Guilherme Rambo has discovered new features of the iPhone 8 from the HomePod software code, including a new SmartCam feature on iOS 11. The feature essentially fine tunes the Camera Settings depending on the scene in front of it. For example, SmartCam will fine tune settings for a sunrise differently, and for firework, the adjustments made will be different. This could be possible with the rumoured 'Neural Engine' processor that will take all the machine learning tasks like these.

The code also has references to Apple Pay authentication by using facial recognition. Recently being tipped to be called as Face ID, the code has references to it and may be Apple's ultimate answer after eliminating Touch ID altogether. Wireless charging was also tipped as references to inductive charging were found. The HomePod code also hinted at a 6.5-inch Retina display; however the iPhone 8 is expected to sport a 5.8-inch display only. Lastly, the code also reveals that the iPhone 8 may have the ability to 'tap to wake' the display.

While production issues and reports of delay have been making headlines recently, tipster OnLeaks claims that mass production has begun and that the iPhone 8 is on track. He also suggested that first genuine components should start leaking soon, giving more clarity on some big rumoured features.

Apple recently also announced its revenue forecast for the fourth quarter hinting at revenue between $49 billion (roughly Rs. 3,14,198 crores) and $52 billion (roughly Rs. 3,33,452 crores). This number suggests that the iPhone 8 is right on track and will release soon after unveil in early September.

The iPhone 8 is expected to sport a bezel-less OLED display, better waterproofing, a fast A11 chip, AR integration, and a vertical dual camera setup.