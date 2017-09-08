Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone 8 Production Glitches Could Lead to Supply Shortfalls After Launch: Report

 
08 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
iPhone 8 Production Glitches Could Lead to Supply Shortfalls After Launch: Report

Highlights

  • Production glitches pushed the manufacturing process back by a month
  • Fans and investors are eagerly looking forward to the iPhone 8
  • The company is widely tipped to adopt OLED displays for the latest iPhone

Apple's new iPhone had hit production glitches early in its manufacturing process and could lead to supply shortfalls and shipping delays following its launch next week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The company's shares closed down 0.4 percent at $161.26.

The production glitches pushed the manufacturing process back by about a month, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

iPhone 8 and Everything Else We Expect From Apple's September 12 Event

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

"There never appears to be a shortage of chatter about alleged production glitches at Apple but they seem to be able to crank out tens of millions of iPhones each quarter," BTIG analyst Walter Piecyk said in an email.

"I also doubt someone interested in a new iPhone will change brands if they have to wait a few months," he added.

Apple's New iPhone May Sport an OLED Display. Here's What That Means

Fans and investors are eagerly looking forward to the 10th anniversary iPhone 8 to see whether it will deliver enough new features to spark a new generation to turn to Apple.

The company is widely tipped to adopt higher-resolution OLED displays for the latest iPhone, along with better touchscreen technology and wireless charging - which could come with a $1,000 plus price tag.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Apple, Apple Event, iPhone, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Edition, iPhone 8 OLED, Mobiles, iPhone 8 Launch
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Starts From September 20
Samsung Pay Gets YES Bank Credit Card Support in India
iPhone 8 Production Glitches Could Lead to Supply Shortfalls After Launch: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. What Is Bitcoin, Should You ‘Invest' in Bitcoin, How to Buy, and More
  2. How Indian Smartphone Makers Lost the War Against Chinese Companies
  3. BSNL Offers Voice Calls at 15 Paisa Per Minute With Rs. 8 & Rs. 15 Packs
  4. Vivo V7+ With 24-Megapixel Front Camera Launched in India
  5. Jio Continues to Lead in 4G Download Speeds as Airtel’s Speed Rises
  6. iPhone Edition to Go Up for Pre-Orders on September 15: Report
  7. Lenovo K8 Plus With 4000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Starts From September 20
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon India, Mi.com
  10. Nubia M2 Play to Go on Sale in India on Friday via Amazon India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.