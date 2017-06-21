iPhone 8 rumours refuse to die down even though the device is still months away. The smartphone is expected to have gone into mass production, and therefore leaks have started to come out in full force. Today’s bout of leaks bring a dummy unit which is then compared to the iPhone 7; Olixar cases for the iPhone 8 which are already up for pre-order, and a screen protector which flaunts the bezel-less design and the top cut out for sensors and front camera.

The first leak is in the form of an iPhone 8 dummy unit, and videos and photos have been shared by Shai Mizrachi, and published by 9to5Mac. The dummy unit corroborates with previous leaks with a bezel-less display at the front, no Home Button, a new function area, a vertical dual camera setup at the back, and a wider, taller metal frame. The power button on the right edge is a bit elongated than the one seen on iPhones now. At the bottom edge, there are dual speaker grilles, and the Lightning Port is in the middle. Shai Mizrachi has also shared a video showing the iPhone 8 from all angles, and you can see it below.

Separately, case maker Olixar has started selling iPhone 8 cases which it claims are very accurate. The cases are being sold on MobileFun, and it claims that it has created them using “information and schematics they’ve acquired through their factories and contacts in the far east,” reports 9to5Mac. The cases show all the same things as the dummy unit, albeit in a more polished manner, and Olixar guarantees that it will fit the iPhone 8.

Photo Credit: MobileFun

Olixar has also listed a screen protector for the iPhone 8 on MobileFun, pretty much cementing the arrival of the almost bezel-less display. The sensors on top are for the front camera, ear mic, and probably the rumoured infrared sensor, and the protector is up for pre-order on MobileFun. A video of the screen protector has also been shared bySlashLeaks.

iPhone 8 is also tipped to sport an OLED display, a fast A11 chip, wireless charging, and better waterproofing.