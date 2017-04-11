Apple last month announced the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT) RED Special Edition models which are now up for pre-orders in India. Both the new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Red models can be pre-booked via Infibeam as well as Amazon India.

The all-new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Red colour variants sport a vibrant red aluminium finish, and come in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB.

Gadgets 360 had earlier reported that all iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Red Special Edition models will go on sale in India at the same price as other colours of the same capacity. The 128GB iPhone 7 Red is now up for pre-booking at Rs. 70,000 while the 256GB variant is available at Rs. 80,000. Similarly, the iPhone 7 Plus Red 128GB and 256GB models are priced at Rs. 82,000 and Rs. 92,000 respectively.

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Red models are said to start shipping from Saturday, according to Infibeam. The online retailer is also offering a flat discount of Rs. 1,001 on the purchase of the iPhone 7 Red model.

Amazon India, on the other hand, clearly notes that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Red models will be released on Friday.

For those who are looking to buy the new iPhone 7 Red model, Amazon India is also offering an additional exchange offer on the purchase. By exchanging an old smartphone, interested consumers can get up to Rs. 13,000 off on the purchase of the new iPhone 7 Red model.

Last month, Apple apart from launching the new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Red models also announced iPhone SE with bumped up storage, and a new iPad with an improved display and the A9 chipset.