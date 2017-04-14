Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Red 128GB Variant Available at a Discount on Amazon, Flipkart

 
14 April 2017
iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Red 128GB Variant Available at a Discount on Amazon, Flipkart

Highlights

  • The price cut is applicable on the 128GB models only
  • The price cut comes on the first day of sale on Amazon India
  • iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Red colour variants were announced last month

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Red Special Edition models were announced by Apple last month, and pre-orders went live in India just last week. Now, both the iPhone 7 Red 128GB and iPhone 7 Plus Red 128GB variants are available on Amazon India and Flipkart with a flat Rs. 4,000 discount, and are priced at Rs. 66,000 and Rs. 78,000, respectively.

The 128GB iPhone 7 Red was launched with a price tag of Rs. 70,000 while the iPhone 7 Plus Red 128GB was launched at a price of Rs. 82,000. On the first day of sale, these two variants have received limited period discount. There is also an exchange offer listed on Amazon India that offers a discount of up to Rs. 8,550 depending on the unit exchanged. You can opt for either the discount on exchange or the flat Rs. 4,000 discount, but can't avail both the offers together.

Flipkart on the other hand is offering an exchange offer that can give a discount up to Rs. 16,000 (depending on the device exchanged), and the offer can be clubbed alongside the flat Rs. 4,000 discount.

Amazon India had earlier announced that it would start selling the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Red in India from Friday, and this price cut comes on the first day itself. The 256GB variants are still available at their original price, with the iPhone 7 priced at 80,000, and the iPhone 7 Plus 256GB variant priced at Rs. 92,000 (although not listed on the Amazon India).

Last month, Apple apart from launching the new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Red models also announced iPhone SE with bumped up storage, and a new iPad with an improved display and the A9 chipset.

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7

Rs.49,980
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Good battery life
  • Improved cameras
  • iOS 10, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance not best in class
Read detailed Apple iPhone 7 review

Display

4.70-inch

Processor

quad-core

Front Camera

7-megapixel

Resolution

750x1334 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

iOS 10

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

1960mAh
Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Rs.78,000
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Dual camera
  • Excellent battery life
  • Improved cameras
  • iOS 10, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance not best in class
  • Expensive
  • Ungainly
Read detailed Apple iPhone 7 Plus review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

quad-core

Front Camera

7-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

iOS 10

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2900mAh

