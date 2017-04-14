iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Red Special Edition models were announced by Apple last month, and pre-orders went live in India just last week. Now, both the iPhone 7 Red 128GB and iPhone 7 Plus Red 128GB variants are available on Amazon India and Flipkart with a flat Rs. 4,000 discount, and are priced at Rs. 66,000 and Rs. 78,000, respectively.

The 128GB iPhone 7 Red was launched with a price tag of Rs. 70,000 while the iPhone 7 Plus Red 128GB was launched at a price of Rs. 82,000. On the first day of sale, these two variants have received limited period discount. There is also an exchange offer listed on Amazon India that offers a discount of up to Rs. 8,550 depending on the unit exchanged. You can opt for either the discount on exchange or the flat Rs. 4,000 discount, but can't avail both the offers together.

Flipkart on the other hand is offering an exchange offer that can give a discount up to Rs. 16,000 (depending on the device exchanged), and the offer can be clubbed alongside the flat Rs. 4,000 discount.

Amazon India had earlier announced that it would start selling the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Red in India from Friday, and this price cut comes on the first day itself. The 256GB variants are still available at their original price, with the iPhone 7 priced at 80,000, and the iPhone 7 Plus 256GB variant priced at Rs. 92,000 (although not listed on the Amazon India).

Last month, Apple apart from launching the new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Red models also announced iPhone SE with bumped up storage, and a new iPad with an improved display and the A9 chipset.