iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Available With Discounts on Amazon India

Just as we are digesting the news that Amazon India is selling a heretofore unreleased iPhone 6 SKU - the iPhone 6 32GB - we find that the online marketplace is also providing discounts up to Rs. 10,001 on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The news follows recent discount and exchange offers for the smartphones on Flipkart.

The iPhone 7 32GB variant is currently available at Rs. 49,999, down from Rs. 60,000. The iPhone 7 128GB variant is available at Rs. 59,999, down from Rs. 70,000. The iPhone 7 256GB is available at Rs. 70,215, down from Rs. 80,000.

As for the larger model, the iPhone 7 Plus 32GB variant is available at Rs. 61,999, down from Rs. 72,000. The iPhone 7 Plus 128GB variant is available at Rs. 71,999, down from Rs. 82,000. Unfortunately, iPhone 7 Plus 256GB variant has no discount being offered - not softening the dent on the pocket for those looking to buy the top model of Apple's latest smartphone series.

The iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus discounts are from third-party sellers on Amazon India, and are only valid till stocks last. Thus, if you were looking to pick up Apple's latest smartphone, now seems like the time. At the time of writing, all colour and storage models had a 'limited quantity' disclaimer, with sales limited to one smartphone per customer. All the SKUs come with EMI options alongside, however, in most cases, exchange offers were not available - at least in the New Delhi region.