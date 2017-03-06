Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Available With Discounts on Amazon India

 
06 March 2017
iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Available With Discounts on Amazon India

Highlights

  • Discounts up to Rs. 10,001 are available on the smartphones
  • Unfortunately, no discount on the iPhone 7 Plus 256GB
  • Amazon's discounts follow Flipkart's discounts from last week

Just as we are digesting the news that Amazon India is selling a heretofore unreleased iPhone 6 SKU - the iPhone 6 32GB - we find that the online marketplace is also providing discounts up to Rs. 10,001 on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The news follows recent discount and exchange offers for the smartphones on Flipkart.

The iPhone 7 32GB variant is currently available at Rs. 49,999, down from Rs. 60,000. The iPhone 7 128GB variant is available at Rs. 59,999, down from Rs. 70,000. The iPhone 7 256GB is available at Rs. 70,215, down from Rs. 80,000.

As for the larger model, the iPhone 7 Plus 32GB variant is available at Rs. 61,999, down from Rs. 72,000. The iPhone 7 Plus 128GB variant is available at Rs. 71,999, down from Rs. 82,000. Unfortunately, iPhone 7 Plus 256GB variant has no discount being offered - not softening the dent on the pocket for those looking to buy the top model of Apple's latest smartphone series.

The iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus discounts are from third-party sellers on Amazon India, and are only valid till stocks last. Thus, if you were looking to pick up Apple's latest smartphone, now seems like the time. At the time of writing, all colour and storage models had a 'limited quantity' disclaimer, with sales limited to one smartphone per customer. All the SKUs come with EMI options alongside, however, in most cases, exchange offers were not available - at least in the New Delhi region.

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7

Rs.49,999
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Good battery life
  • Improved cameras
  • iOS 10, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance not best in class
Read detailed Apple iPhone 7 review

Display

4.70-inch

Processor

quad-core

Front Camera

7-megapixel

Resolution

750x1334 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

iOS 10

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

1960mAh
Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Rs.73,799
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Dual camera
  • Excellent battery life
  • Improved cameras
  • iOS 10, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance not best in class
  • Expensive
  • Ungainly
Read detailed Apple iPhone 7 Plus review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

quad-core

Front Camera

7-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

iOS 10

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2900mAh
