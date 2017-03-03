Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Available With Discount, Exchange Offers on Flipkart

 
03 March 2017
Highlights

  • All storage models of the iPhone 7 featured offers at the time of writing
  • iPhone 7 Plus 256GB lists the 5 percent flat discount, but is out stock
  • With Flipkart's exchange offer get maximum discount of up to Rs. 25,100

E-commerce website Flipkart is holding a special promotion for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, with a flat 5 percent discount, exchange offers, an additional exchange discount, alongside a 5 percent discount when using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. Notably, not all offers are available on all colour or storage variants.

Starting with the flat 5 percent discount, iPhone 7 32GB is priced at Rs. 57,000, down from Rs. 60,000, the iPhone 7 128GB is priced at Rs. 66,500, down from Rs. 70,000, while the iPhone 7 256GB is priced at Rs. 76,000 down from Rs. 80,000.

With the flat 5 percent discount, the iPhone 7 Plus 32GB is priced at Rs. 68,400, down from Rs. 72,000, the iPhone 7 Plus 128GB model is priced at Rs. 77,900, down from Rs. 82,000, while the iPhone 7 Plus 256GB is priced at Rs. 87,400, down from Rs. 92,000. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the iPhone 7 Plus 256GB model being sold with the 5 percent discount was out of stock.

Flipkart's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus exchange offer provides up to a maximum of Rs. 25,100 discount on exchange of old phones. This discount varies depending on the model, but we discovered that exchanging the iPhone 6s Plus garners the maximum discount (Rs. 25,100).

Other models, such as Google Pixel can get you an exchange offer of up to Rs. 16,000, while other phones like OnePlus 3 and LG G4 offer discounts of Rs. 4,500 to Rs. 7,000 as part of the Flipkart's new iPhone 7 exchange offer. Flipkart is offering different exchange discount rates for different iPhone models like the iPhone 7 32GB is getting up to Rs. 21,800, the iPhone 7 128GB is getting up to Rs. 23,300 discount, while the iPhone 7 256GB is getting up to Rs. 24,800 discount. Similarly, iPhone 7 Plus 32GB variant has a discount of up to Rs. 23,600 on exchanging an old smartphone, while the 128GB variant has up to Rs. 25,100 off. Unfortunately, there is no maximum exchange discount listed on the purchase of the 256GB variant of both the iPhone 7 Plus, as it is out of stock.

As we mentioned, the Flipkart iPhone 7 exchange offer is accompanied with a 15 percent additional exchange discount on the value of the new iPhone. The iPhone 7 32GB has an extra Rs. 9,000; iPhone 7 128GB is getting an extra Rs.10,500 off bringing down the price to Rs. 56,000, while the iPhone 7 256GB gets an additional Rs. 12,000 off. On the iPhone 7 Plus, the iPhone 7 Plus 32GB has extra Rs. 10,800 off, the iPhone 7 Plus 128GB has Rs. 12,300 off, while the iPhone 7 Plus 256GB model's has an extra Rs. 13,800 discount - unfortunately, as noted earlier, the 256GB model is no longer listed as in stock, with only the 5 percent flat discount visible at the time of writing.

The Flipkart iPhone 7 exchange offer is accompanied with an extra 5 percent instant discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards as well.

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7

Rs.53,819
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Good battery life
  • Improved cameras
  • iOS 10, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance not best in class
Read detailed Apple iPhone 7 review

Display

4.70-inch

Processor

quad-core

Front Camera

7-megapixel

Resolution

750x1334 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

iOS 10

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

1960mAh
Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Rs.68,400
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Dual camera
  • Excellent battery life
  • Improved cameras
  • iOS 10, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance not best in class
  • Expensive
  • Ungainly
Read detailed Apple iPhone 7 Plus review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

quad-core

Front Camera

7-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

iOS 10

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2900mAh
