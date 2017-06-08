iPhone 7 Now Available at a Discount on Amazon India

Amazon India is now offering iPhone 7 at discounted prices in India. The online retailer is currently offering discounts across the different storage variants and potential buyers can get their hands on iPhone 7 for as low as Rs. 44,700 from the website. If you are looking for a smartphone upgrade before the next set of iPhone models launch later this year, this might be the time for you.

Currently, the 32GB variant of iPhone 7 (Black) is listed on the website at Rs. 44,700 while the 128GB variant in same colour option is currently available at Rs. 52,999. However, customers will have to shell out Rs. 69,300 for the 256GB variant of the smartphone. These aren't the lowest prices the iPhone 7 has fallen to in the recent past in India, but, they're still pretty good deals.

The iPhone 7 was launched back in September last year along with iPhone 7 Plus. The smartphone comes with a 4.7-inch display with 750x1334 pixels resolution. The iPhone 7 is powered by quad-core Apple A10 Fusion processor coupled with 2GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, iPhone 7 comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera on the back and a 7-megapixel front sensor for taking selfies. The connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, 3G, and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). The Apple iPhone 7 houses a 1960mAh non-removable battery. It measures 138.30x67.10x7.10mm and weighs 138 grams. The iPhone 7 is a single SIM smartphone that accepts a Nano-SIM. The sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, compass magnetometer, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.