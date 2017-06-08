Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone 7 Now Available at a Discount on Amazon India

 
08 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
iPhone 7 Now Available at a Discount on Amazon India

Highlights

  • Apple iPhone 7 was launched last year in September
  • The website is offering discount on all storage variants
  • The iPhone 7 comes with a 4.7-inch display

Amazon India is now offering iPhone 7 at discounted prices in India. The online retailer is currently offering discounts across the different storage variants and potential buyers can get their hands on iPhone 7 for as low as Rs. 44,700 from the website. If you are looking for a smartphone upgrade before the next set of iPhone models launch later this year, this might be the time for you.

Currently, the 32GB variant of iPhone 7 (Black) is listed on the website at Rs. 44,700 while the 128GB variant in same colour option is currently available at Rs. 52,999. However, customers will have to shell out Rs. 69,300 for the 256GB variant of the smartphone. These aren't the lowest prices the iPhone 7 has fallen to in the recent past in India, but, they're still pretty good deals.

The iPhone 7 was launched back in September last year along with iPhone 7 Plus. The smartphone comes with a 4.7-inch display with 750x1334 pixels resolution. The iPhone 7 is powered by quad-core Apple A10 Fusion processor coupled with 2GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, iPhone 7 comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera on the back and a 7-megapixel front sensor for taking selfies. The connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, 3G, and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). The Apple iPhone 7 houses a 1960mAh non-removable battery. It measures 138.30x67.10x7.10mm and weighs 138 grams. The iPhone 7 is a single SIM smartphone that accepts a Nano-SIM. The sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, compass magnetometer, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Good battery life
  • Improved cameras
  • iOS 10, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance not best in class
Read detailed Apple iPhone 7 review

Display

4.70-inch

Processor

quad-core

Front Camera

7-megapixel

Resolution

750x1334 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

iOS 10

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

1960mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: iPhone 7 India Price, Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Amazon India, iPhone 7 Discounted Price, Mobiles, Apple, India
Chrome 59 for Android Brings Faster Page Load Times and More
Chinese Apple Staff Suspected of Selling Private Data
Redmi Note 4
iPhone 7 Now Available at a Discount on Amazon India
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mobile Mania
TRENDING
  1. Moto Z2 Play With Moto Mods Support Launched in India
  2. Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE Feature Phones' Specifications, Price Leaked
  3. OnePlus 5 Will Sport 8GB of RAM, Amazon Source Code Reveals
  4. iPhone 6 (16GB) to Get Father's Day Discount on Flipkart
  5. Einstein's Theory Confirmed in Measure of Distant Star's Mass
  6. Moto Z2 Play India Launch Set for Today; How to Watch Live Stream
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Go on Sale in India Today
  8. OnePlus 5 May Cost Much More Than Previous OnePlus Offerings
  9. iPhone 7 Now Available at a Discount on Amazon India
  10. Huawei Y7 Prime With 4000mAh Battery, Android 7.0 Nougat Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.