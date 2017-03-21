Apple has announced the launch of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition featuring a vibrant red aluminium finish. The special edition red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will be available to order online and via retail stores in 128GB and 256GB storage capacities across more than 40 countries and regions beginning Friday, March 24, at a starting price of $749 (US, roughly Rs. 49,000). The new red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will be available in India, Brazil, and a few other countries in April. There’s no word yet on India price of the new iPhone variants.

Apple has also doubled the storage capacities on the two iPhone SE variants - from 16GB and 64GB, to 32GB and 128GB respectively while retaining their price tags in the US. We are awaiting information on if there are any pricing changes in India. Interestingly, this comes during a time that 16Gb and 64GB iPhone SE models are being sold at a discount in India.

Back to the new red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, which are being released in recognition of more than 10 years of partnership between Apple and (RED). Part of the proceeds of sales from Apple’s (PRODUCT)RED range go to the Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants that provide testing, counselling, treatment and prevention programs with a specific focus on eliminating transmission of the virus from moms to their babies.

"Since we began working with (RED) 10 years ago, our customers have made a significant impact in fighting the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products, from the original iPod nano (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition all the way to today’s lineup of Beats products and accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. "The introduction of this special edition iPhone in a gorgeous red finish is our biggest (PRODUCT)RED offering to date in celebration of our partnership with (RED), and we can’t wait to get it into customers’ hands.”

The special edition iPhone joins the current (PRODUCT)RED lineup, which includes the full iPod line of products, Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker, the iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case and a range of accessories for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.