iPhone 6 32GB Space Grey Variant Goes on Sale in India via Amazon

Amazon India and some select carriers in Asia have started offering a 32GB storage variant of iPhone 6 smartphone as part of limited-time offer on their respective sites. If you are wondering what is surprising in this news, Apple never officially released a 32GB variant of the smartphone and was only made available in 16GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage variants at launch. Notably, the new storage variant is being offered by third-party retailers and not by the Cupertino-based company itself.

Amazon India is offering the iPhone 6 smartphone's 32GB storage variant in Space Grey colour at Rs. 28,999 until Tuesday, March 7 with an exchange offer with up to Rs. 8,550 off (depending on the smartphone you're exchanging). For reference, the 16GB variant of iPhone 6 is currently available on the website at Rs. 30,399.

Gadgets 360 understands the 32GB iPhone 6 is exclusive to Amazon in India and is unlikely to show up on other websites or via offline retail.

Interestingly, India is not the only country where the 32GB storage option for the smartphone has shown up. The new storage variant of iPhone 6, albeit in Gold colour, will be made available on March 10 in Taiwan and has already been available in China since February, as per a report by 9To5Mac.

Last year, Apple discontinued its iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus models after the launch of iPhone 7 and 7 Plus smartphones. The lowest-end model offered officially by the company currently is iPhone SE.