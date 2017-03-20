Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone 6 32GB Now Available via Apple India-Authorised Offline Retailers

 
20 March 2017
iPhone 6 32GB Now Available via Apple India-Authorised Offline Retailers

iPhone 6 32GB, which popped up on Amazon India earlier this month, is now available via Apple-authorised offline retailers as well. Retailers in Bengaluru have been selling the smartphone since Friday, and others across the country have started receiving their units as well.

The iPhone 6 32GB carries an MRP of Rs. Rs. 30,700 but was available via Amazon India at Rs. 28,999 at launch. Gadgets 360 understands offline retailers are selling it around the same price.

The iPhone 6 had originally launched only in 16GB, 64GB and 128GB storage options, but the new 32GB variant in Space Grey colour (only) showed up in India and a few other countries recently. Last year, Apple discontinued the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus models after the launch of iPhone 7 and 7 Plus smartphones.

Apple partners in India have been offering plenty of cash backs and discounts recently, with a Rs. 5,000 cash back on the iPhone SE the latest such offer. The 4-inch iPhone SE is available at an effective price of Rs. 19,999 for the 16GB model, with the 64GB variant available at a net price of Rs. 25,999. These prices are part of an ongoing offer where customers are being offered Rs. 5,000 cash back on purchase of the iPhone SE using a credit or debit card.

Check out details of the iPhone SE cash back offer.

Yu Yunicorn
