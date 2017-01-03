Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
iPhone 6 16GB Variant Available for as Low as Rs. 9,990 on Flipkart With New Exchange Offer

 
03 January 2017
Highlights

  • Flipkart has slashed the base price by Rs. 5,000
  • An additional up to Rs. 22,000 exchange discount is also listed
  • Further 5 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards is also offered

In what can be considered as the biggest discount yet, Apple's iPhone 6 Space Grey Variant is available for as low as Rs. 9,990 on Flipkart. The e-commerce site is offering an exchange offer that can provide up to Rs. 22,000 discount on the 16GB Space Grey variant, making it possible to buy the device under Rs. 10,000 when one includes the Rs. 5,000 flat discount being offered alongside.

The iPhone 6 Space Grey exchange discount is accompanied with an extra 5 percent instant discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards as well. As we mentioend, Flipkart is offering a flat Rs. 5,000 off (13 percent) on the iPhone 6 Space Grey 16GB variant, and is selling it for Rs. 31,990. The exchange offer listed offers up to a maximum of Rs. 22,000 discount on exchange of old phones. This discount varies depending on the model, but we discovered that exchanging the iPhone 6s garners the maximum discount. However, it is unlikely that anyone would exchange their 3D Touch-enabled iPhone 6s for a two-year-old iPhone 6 unit.The company is also touting an additional Rs. 2,000 off on regular exchange value.

The iPhone 6 16GB Silver variant has not got the Rs. 5,000 price cut, and is available for Rs. 36,990. However, the exchange offer is applicable offering a maximum of up to Rs. 20,000 discount. The iPhone 6 was launched in 2015, while the latest phone from Apple is the iPhone 7. Flipkart is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 20,000 on all of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models.

The big highlights of the iPhone 7 are that the base variant has been bumped up to 32GB, the physical press of the Home Button and the 3.5mm audio jack have been removed. The larger iPhone 7 Plus also introduced a dual camera setup for the first time.

Apple iPhone 6

Apple iPhone 6

Rs.48,900
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Thin, light, easy to handle
  • Excellent camera
  • Superb performance
  • Reasonably good battery life
  • Bad
  • Limited storage
Read detailed Apple iPhone 6 review

Display

4.70-inch

Front Camera

1.2-megapixel

Resolution

750x1334 pixels

RAM

1GB

OS

iOS 8.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

1810mAh
Tags: Flipkart, iPhone 6 Discount, iPhone 6 price Cut, Mobiles, Apple, iPhone 6 Price in India, iPhone 6 16GB
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

